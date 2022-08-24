Gretchen blocks her daughter, Jenny Miranda, on social media – Zoeira

The singer Gretchen blocked daughter, Jenny Miranda, on social networks this Tuesday (23). The artist made the decision after a family controversywhich was triggered when her granddaughter, Bia Miranda, revealed a affair with former player Adriano Imperador.

Gretchen came to deny publicly her granddaughter’s relationship with the former athlete, but the 18-year-old herself ended belying the grandma.

The revelation moved social networks this week and, since then, Jenny Miranda and Bia have been exchanging curses. With Gretchen’s blocking of her daughter, netizens pointed out that the artist took sides with her granddaughter.

After the affair between Bia Miranda and Adriano Imperador became public, the young woman used social media to detonate her mother, Jenny Miranda, whom she accuses of leaking information to harm her.

Jenny, in turn, said she didn’t know anything, which generated Bia’s reaction. “My mother is desperate. Does she know why? She wants fame, because she’s running out of fame, she doesn’t have it anymore. I don’t care about that, I just want to be famous with my dancing, because I love dancing. My grandmother had already spoken on the social network, and she came this afternoon to say that she didn’t know anything. Cynical, right”, said Bia in a series of videos on Instagram stories.

Jenny Miranda spoke up

Bia’s mother, Jenny, spoke about her daughter’s speech on social media. She seemed annoyed after being accused of having ‘punctured the eye’ of Bia Miranda. In Instagram Stories she shot: “I have more to do. I’m not going to defend myself, justifying myself, for something I’m not to blame. Those who are blind just don’t see what’s going on,” she said.