Gretchen blocks her daughter on Instagram after a crisis in the family because the singer’s granddaughter stayed with Adriano Imperador

The confusion involving Gretchen’s family gets another chapter. The singer decided on Tuesday morning to block her daughter on Instagram. Jenny Miranda is no longer among the profiles followed by her.

The Rainha do Bumbum did not like the exposure of the family crisis at all, which was even more evident after EXTRA revealed the affair that her granddaughter, Bia Miranda, had with Adriano Imperador.

Gretchen came to publicly deny her granddaughter’s “dating” with the former player, but ended up being denied by her daughter and by Bia herself.

Since the story came to light, Jenny Miranda and her daughter have been trading barbs on social media.

Through the stories, Bia revealed that she no longer wanted to talk about it, but as her mother, Jenny Miranda, “wants fame”, she would. According to the dancer, contrary to what her mother said, she did know that her daughter was with Adriano. “She knew from the beginning and she fought with me because she was the one who wanted to stay with him to have fame and money”, she revealed.

After the daughter’s outburst, the mother spoke in the stories: “I’m not going to defend myself, justifying, I just don’t see who is blind”, he said.

Jenny received a lot of criticism and rebutted some of them. When asked about raising her daughter and the feelings that Bia feels for her, the influencer replied: “I don’t feel like a failure because I know the truth. I know what I did and I feel victorious”, she said.