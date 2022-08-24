Gretchen’s granddaughter confirms stay and exposes crisis with her mother for Adriano

Dancer Anna Beatryz Miranda, 18, granddaughter of Maria Gretchen, confirmed that she stayed with former player and businessman Adriano Imperador and also exposed a crisis in her relationship with her mother, Jenny Miranda, who also commented on the stay on her social media. .

“I wouldn’t say anything about what is having repercussions, because everything has already been resolved, but as my mother Jenny Miranda wants her fame so much that it passes [em cima] of the family to have this, I came to talk. I’m 18 years old, yes, it was my responsibility to stay with Adriano”, wrote the young woman in Instagram Stories last night.

“I wanted to stay with him and no one has to interfere in this, I support myself alone, my mother knew from the beginning and fought with me, because she was the one who wanted to stay with him to have fame and money, because she is already desperate to have it. this,” Beatryz continued.

“This story had already gone down because of my grandma, and as my mother had this posted about me to affect me in something, she wouldn’t let it go so low. […] So it was on her insta to talk nonsense as usual. My mom didn’t talk to me because she was working but because I’m not talking to her and she’s blocked on everything,” she declared.

Anna Beatryz Miranda in Instagram Stories Image: Playback / Instagram

A few hours before her daughter’s statements, Jenny had recorded a sequence of videos commenting on the then supposed affair that her daughter had with Adriano.

“I said I wasn’t going to comment, but there are a lot of people criticizing me, saying ‘how am I a mother and I didn’t know about my daughter’s affair with Adriano’. So, what happens: two weeks ago we went to a party and Adriano was in the same group of friends of mine, from there we went to a kiosk and I had to leave, because I had an event the other day”, he said.

Gretchen’s daughter, Jenny Miranda, had commented on her profile on her daughter’s then-possible hookup with former player Adriano. Image: Playback / Instagram

“Bia wanted to stay, she was 18 years old, she wanted to stay [lá] and i left. If the two stayed after I didn’t know because I was working and I haven’t had time to talk to my daughter about these matters yet. I was taken by surprise by the press, for me it’s not a problem if the two stayed or had an affair, but they’re not dating. […] Adriano is a love of person”, he commented.

“About the friction in the family, whoever said that lied, we don’t have any friction, we don’t have prejudice, everyone knows the Miranda family, who are we to have prejudices, people? […] So who invented all this, that we are having friction in the family because of this, age, the affair. She’s of legal age, she stays with whoever she wants,” she concluded.

‘She said I pierced her eye’

“My mother, we never hit each other, we never got along. Social media is a mask, people post what they want to post. ‘Wow, you’re very good with your daughter’. Yeah, because she took one photo with me, went to my house, took a photo with me and left. My mother is desperate, do you know why? Because she wants fame, her fame is running out, she doesn’t have it anymore and I don’t care about that. I just want to be famous with my dancing, because I love to dance”, said dancer Beatryz in a sequence of Stories.

Anna Beatryz Miranda made a series of Stories on Instagram, confirming her stay with Adriano and exposing her relationship with her mother Image: Playback / Instagram

The young woman also spoke of the difficult relationship she had with her mother until she left home. On September 18, 2021, Jenny had posted on Instagram saying that that day “my girl became a woman, today a friend, a partner much more than a daughter”. However, what Beatryz exposed was a conflicted relationship.

“I stayed with Adriano, my mother knew and she doesn’t have to pretend to be cynical. And she didn’t talk to me. ‘Oh, I didn’t talk to Bia, because I was working’. Damn, she wasn’t working. not. […] She didn’t talk to me because we discussed it, because she said that I poked her eye out, because she was the one who wanted to be with Adriano”, said the daughter.

Just yesterday Gretchen even recorded Stories saying that her granddaughter is not with Adriano Imperador and that speculation on the subject did not cause confusion in the family. She also called the news “ridiculous, false and fake news”. Once again, however, Beatryz confirmed the relationship with the former player, but saying that she is no longer involved with him.

Gretchen’s Daughter and Granddaughter in September 2021 Image: Playback / Instagram

“I stayed with Adriano because I wanted to, it wasn’t because of fame or money, because I work, I support myself and I want my fame for my dance. Now she doesn’t, [minha mãe] wants to stay with Adriano for another case. So, I stopped being with Adriano, I stopped talking to him. Only if we talk today to see this story, it’s all right. Now if she wants to continue with this story, she continues alone, because I’m not going to say anything else,” Beatryz said.

Finally, she made a slight outburst: “The only thing I wanted was a normal mother, a mother who even living with her, text me, not to clean the house like she texts. ‘Bia, come here and watch a movie with me’, I get there and she has a broom in her hand. What does she say? ‘Wash the dishes here, wash the cloth here, tidy my room there and then we’ll watch a movie'”.

Mother and daughter posted messages they received in their DMs on Instagram Image: Playback / Instagram

This morning, Jenny made new Stories stating that she would not be justifying herself about her statements and did not directly comment on her daughter’s statements: “My loves, I have more to do, I’m not going to stay here defending myself, justifying. who is blind what is happening”. Earlier in the afternoon she also exposed messages in which she is being insulted.

Beatryz also posted screenshots of an Instagram conversation. “I say nothing will start her lie again,” she wrote to a social media account.