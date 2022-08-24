Gretchen’s granddaughter speaks out, tells the truth about her alleged affair with Adriano Imperador and reveals: “We were getting to know each other…”

The family members of Gretchen woke up, this Tuesday (23), worried about some rumors that came out in the media involving Beatryz Miranda, granddaughter of the roll queen. It turns out that some articles claimed that the young woman would be having an affair with the former football player, Hadrian Emperor.

As soon as he came across the news,

Gretchen tried to go on social media to explain that it was not true and that the relative was not with the former athlete. Who also spoke out was the actress herself, who explained that she had an affair with

Hadrianbut the relationship did not go forward and they were just getting to know each other.

”

Look, I got the Hadrian when I was taking a break from my relationship. I stayed with the Hadrian twice only. She didn’t have a relationship or a date or anything. We just stayed and were getting to know each other. It’s been two weeks”, he clarified in an interview with Quem. In the statements, the voice of “conga la conga” stressed that the relationship of the granddaughter with the

Emperor would not be the target of problems in the family.





”

And in our family, this age difference thing is no problem. So if he wanted to be with her and she wanted to be with him, I have nothing to do with it. And third, there is no confusion, because this news is fake.“, the singer made clear.



