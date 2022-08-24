Haddad assesses that PT and PSDB have changed, defends a higher salary floor for police officers and wants to review the way to communicate his management | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

PT candidate for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad was the second to be interviewed in the series of g1 , which started on Monday (22). to the presenter of SP1 Alan Severiano, the former mayor of the capital, made an assessment of the changes experienced by his party and by the PSDB, a historic opponent in elections.

During the interview, Haddad said that he intends to create a salary floor for police officers, wants to review all contracts in the health area, which today is practically managed by social organizations, with transfers from the state. He also said he would govern by isolating Centrão, a group of parties he considers responsible for “destroying” the country.

This Wednesday (24), the interviewee will be the PSDB candidate, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), and, on Monday (22), Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). The three scored 6% or more in the August 15 Ipec survey and, therefore, will be interviewed live by Alan Severiano, SP1 presenter, directly from the g1in Sao Paulo.

Carol Vigliar (UP), Gabriel Colombo (PCB), Altino Júnior (PSTU), Antonio Jorge (DC), Vinicius Poit (Novo), Elvis Cezar (PDT) and Edson Dorta (PCO), other candidates for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, will participate of recorded interviews with reporter Wallace Lara, which will be shown from 8/29 to 9/6.

Asked by Alan Severiano about how he will deal with the six parties that make up his allied base (PT, PC do B, PV, PSB, PSOL and Rede), Haddad says he prefers to deal with them than with Centrão.

“I think that these parties that make up the base, there are six parties, they are in the same camp, center camp, center-left. They have similar perspectives, although they are not the same. I prefer that than having Centrão in my base. . Centrão is a great evil for the country.”

“It’s doing bad in Brasília, in São Paulo. Maybe it’s tempting to have Centrão, because any government adheres. I’d rather spend more time and make an allied base without Centrão. If I can isolate Centrão, I’ll isolate it. Because I don’t I support Centrão more. Centrão is destroying this country. It harmed the Fernando Henrique government, it harmed the Lula government as much as it can, and today it is the Bolsonaro government. It is time to get rid of this gang. .

Aware that the Centrão parties participated in the PT’s federal government, Haddad said: “Aren’t we going to learn from history?”

PT and PSDB changes

In the candidate’s assessment, both the PT and the PSDB have undergone symbolic changes in recent years and the arrival of João Doria, former governor of São Paulo, to the PSDB de-characterized the party.

“The PT has changed and the PSDB has changed a lot with Doria in his public career. The PSDB’s origins were very democratic. [Mário] Covas, Geraldo himself. Doria pushed the party further to the right, supported Bolsonaro in 2018 and brought Rodrigo Garcia from the DEM to the PSDB, which caused Geraldo to leave. The PSDB has changed a lot due to the change in the cadres”, he said.

Fernando Haddad (PT) answers the question about what to expect differently in the government of SP

As for the party itself, he defends the more diplomatic position incorporated by the party. “The PT opened for alliances for the center, which goes from the PSOL through the Network. Our alliance gives great comfort to us to make changes with technical competences to govern the country.”

Fernando Haddad (PT) answers the question about goals for police officers

Haddad says he will dialogue with the police and propose a higher salary floor for the category, with a gradual progression.

“We need to discuss the category floor, call the police and discuss the category floor, I defend a higher floor with gradual progression. Why do that? Because you attract new blood to the career and we need that, energize, oxygenate the career .”

“I’m going to sit down with the police leadership and we’re going to provide transparency and call in specialists to understand what is reasonable to demand from the state in four years to reduce crime. progression. How much the police officer will earn when he enters the career we will fix already, at the beginning of the career, the progression is based on the personal performance of each professional”, he added.

Review of contracts with social organizations

For Haddad, the state management model in partnership with social organizations needs to be reviewed. He mentioned what he did in the health area when he was in charge of the city hall.

“In São Paulo, I reviewed all the contracts with the SOs. I issued public notices and never again hired for convenience, as is done. In fact, the state government does it for convenience. I always made a public call. OSs and makes partnerships according to technical criteria and transparency.”

During the interview, he also analyzed his management as head of the São Paulo City Hall.

“I think I would wait for the understanding of the need for those measures to mature more. When I talk about traffic deaths in São Paulo, 1,500 people died and today 750 die, when I said that, I had to wait a little for these ideas to mature in society as a whole . I believe in the form, less the content, would change the way of communicating.”

Although he advocates changing the form, he believes that the population today has a better understanding of the proposals he was trying to implement in 2012.

“I believe there is a reassessment of my own management. I look at opinion polls about that time and I see that people from São Paulo are happier with that management than they are today, after Doria took over. There was an understanding of the measures I took At the time, it was questionable to make a bus lane on the [Avenida] 23 de Maio, in the North and South corridors, people were doubtful about the need for a cycling network, over Day hospitals. I would perhaps change the way of communicating and dialoguing to implement the measures.”