Haddad has 32.4%, and Tarcísio, 23.4% in the race for the Government of SP, says Paraná Pesquisas – Notícias

A survey by Instituto Paraná Pesquisas released this Tuesday (23) shows that the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) has 32.4% of voting intentions in the dispute for the São Paulo government in the stimulated scenario, when the names of the candidates are presented to voters. Then come the former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), with 23.4%, and the current governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), with 15.6%.

The survey carried out by Paraná Pesquisas heard 1,880 voters aged 16 or over in 78 municipalities in the state between August 18 and 22. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.3 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court under number SP-05386/2022.





The survey shows that Haddad dropped 0.8 percentage point compared to the last survey, conducted in July. Tarcísio grew by 0.9 points and Rodrigo Garcia increased by 1.6.

In the scenario in which the presidential candidates who support the candidates for the Government of SP are also presented to voters, Tarcísio has 30.1% of voting intentions when his name is linked to that of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The former minister obtained 6.7 percentage points more than in the survey that did not mention Bolsonaro. With the support of Lula (PT), Haddad reaches 33.4%, growth of 1 point.



With the support of Simone Tebet (MDB), Rodrigo Garcia reaches 15.4% of voting intentions, that is, he drops 0.2 percentage point compared to the scenario in which he appears without support.

The survey also breaks down the acceptance of candidates by gender, age group and schooling. Haddad is most cited by the female audience: 36% of women said they voted for PT. Tarcísio has 15.9% of women’s voting intentions, and Rodrigo Garcia, 15.7%. Men, on the other hand, showed a preference for the former Minister of Infrastructure: 31.7% of the male electorate said they voted for Tarcísio. Haddad has 28.5% of this public’s voting intentions, and Rodrigo Garcia, 15.5%.

















Senate

spontaneous scenario











In the spontaneous scenario, when the names of candidates are not presented, 67.7% preferred not to respond or said they did not know which candidate they would vote for in October. Another 6.3% answered that they will vote blank or will cancel the vote. Fernando Haddad and Tarcísio de Freitas appear tied with, respectively, 10.5% and 10.2% of voting intentions. Rodrigo Garcia has 4.4%.





Survey respondents also rated Rodrigo Garcia’s government ahead of the state of São Paulo. 26.1% of respondents consider the term to be excellent or good. For 38.8%, the government is regular, and for 26%, bad or terrible. Those who did not know or did not respond amount to 9.1% of the total.





Senate

According to the poll stimulated for the Senate, Márcio França (PSB) leads the contest, with 29.7%. Then come Astronaut Marcos Pontes (PL), with 12.3%; Janaína Paschoal (PRTB), 10%; Aldo Rebelo (PDT), 2%; and Edson Aparecido (MDB), 1.7%. Check the full result:



