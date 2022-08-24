Haddad maintains leadership in SP with 32.4%; Tarcísio goes to 23.4%, and Garcia, to 15.6%, points out Paraná Pesquisas

In a context with the support of political sponsors, PT reaches 33.4% and Tarcísio jumps to 30.1%; Garcia drops to 15.4% when associated with Tebet

Reproduction/Paraná Research

According to the Paraná Pesquisa institute, Fernando Haddad leads the voting intentions for the government of São Paulo



In a new electoral survey by the Paraná Pesquisas institute for the government of the State of Sao Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT) remains in the lead with 32.4% of voting intentions. Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) appears in second place, with 23.4%; and the current governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), in third, scoring 15.6%. Below them are Vinicíus Poit (New), with 0.9%; Carol Vigliar (UP), 0.6%; Elvis Cezar (PDT), 0.5%; Altino Júnior (PSTU), 0.3%; Gabriel Colombo (PCB), 0.3%; Antonio Jorge (DC), 0.2%; and Edson Dorta (PCO), 0.1%. In relation to the previous survey, Haddad fell 0.8%, while Tarcísio grew 0.9% and Garcia grew 1.6%. In the spontaneous modality, in which the names of the candidates are not presented to voters, they do not know or did not respond, at 67.7%; none, white or null in 6.3%; Haddad scored 10.5%; Tarcisio, 10.2%; Garcia, 4.4%; Elvis Cesar, 0.2%; Poit, 0.2%; Vigliar, 0.1%; and all others added up to 0.5%.

A second scenario stimulated by Paraná Pesquisas is with the support of presidents evidenced during the campaigns of the three best placed. With the support of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Haddad goes to 33.4%; with the campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Tarcísio jumps to 30.1%; and Garcia with the support of Simone Tebet (MDB) drops to 15.4%. In this context, 11.2% would choose to vote for none of the three, white or null; 9.9% do not know or did not respond. Among the candidates for the Federal Senate in São Paulo, Márcio França (PSB) leads with 29.7% of voting intentions. Behind him are the former minister. Marcos Pontes (PL), with 12.3%; and Janaína Paschoal (PRTB) with 10%.

To the Realization gives search were heard in person 1,880 voters over 16 years old and in 78 municipalities in the state between 18 and 22 in August in 2022. According to Paraná Pesquisas, the level in confidence it’s from 95,0%, with margin esteemed in mistake in about two,3 spots percentages for up or down. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court under the number SP–05386/2022