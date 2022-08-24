Haddad says that he learned from history and that, if he can, he will isolate Centão: ‘It is a great evil for the country’; stretch | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The PT candidate for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad, said in an interview with g1 this Tuesday (23), which, if possible, will isolate Centrão.
Asked by Alan Severiano about how he will deal with the six parties that make up his coalition, formed by PT, PC do B, PV, PSB, PSOL and Rede, Haddad says he prefers to deal with them than with Centrão.
Fernando Haddad (PT) answers the question about Centrão and alliance with 6 parties
“I think that these parties that make up the base, there are six parties, they are in the same camp, center camp, center-left. They have similar perspectives, although they are not the same. I prefer that than having Centrão in my base. . Centrão is a great evil for the country.”
“It’s doing bad in Brasília, in São Paulo. Maybe it’s tempting to have Centrão, because any government adheres. I’d rather spend more time and make an allied base without Centrão. If I can isolate Centrão, I’ll isolate it. Because I don’t I support Centrão more. Centrão is destroying this country. It harmed the Fernando Henrique government, it harmed the Lula government as much as it can, and today it is the Bolsonaro government. It is time to get rid of this gang. .
Fernando Haddad, PT candidate for the government of SP, in an interview with g1 — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1
- Datafolha survey in São Paulo: Haddad has 38%, Tarcísio, 16%, Rodrigo, 11%
- Ipec survey in São Paulo: Haddad has 29%, Tarcísio, 12%, Rodrigo, 9%
- Haddad assesses that PT and PSDB have changed, defends a higher salary floor for police officers and wants to review the way to communicate their management
- With zero eviction policy, Haddad says Boulos can join government
Aware that the Centrão parties participated in the PT’s federal government, Haddad said: “Aren’t we going to learn from history?”
Fernando Haddad (PT) answers the question about goals for police officers
Haddad also stated that he will dialogue with the police and propose a higher salary floor for the category, with a gradual progression.
“We need to discuss the category floor, call the police and discuss the category floor, I defend a higher floor with gradual progression. Why do that? Because you attract new blood to the career and we need that, energize, oxygenate the career .”
Haddad was the second candidate for Palácio dos Bandeirantes to be interviewed in the series of g1which began on Monday (22).
to the presenter of SP1Alan Severiano, the former mayor of the capital, made an assessment of the changes suffered by his party and by the PSDB, a historic rival in elections.
During the interview, Haddad said that he intends to create a salary floor for police officers, wants to review all contracts in the health area, which today is practically managed by social organizations, with transfers from the state.