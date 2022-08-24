Hang loses action that moved against 247 and Juliane Furno

Hang was cited in the economist’s text as “the old man from Havan” and a Brazilian billionaire who “grows at the expense of the population’s precarious work and does not generate employment in the country” edit

By Tábata Viapiana, Conjuration – The configuration of moral damage can only occur in the case of pain, embarrassment, deep anguish or humiliation that deviate from normality and interfere intensely in the very personal sphere of the person.

With this understanding, the 9th Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo denied a request for compensation for moral damages made by businessman Luciano Hang, owner of Havan, against the website Brasil 247 and an economist.

Hang filed the lawsuit after the site published a text that called him “came from Havan” and said that “billionaires, like the owner of Havan, Luciano Hang, grow at the expense of the precarious work of the Brazilian population and do not generate employment in the country “. He pointed to a violation of his image, fame and honor and asked for R$50,000 in damages.

However, the request was denied in the first instance and, unanimously, the TJ-SP confirmed the sentence. According to the rapporteur, judge Edson Luiz de Queiroz, considering the author’s right to honor and freedom of expression of opinion, there was no gratuitous offense to characterize moral damage or abuse of freedom of expression and opinion.

“It is evident that freedom of expression finds limits when there is a characterization of violation of the dignity of the human person, a right that is also constitutionally protected and considered one of the fundamental principles of the nation”, recalled the magistrate.

But, in the case of the case, the judge stressed that Hang was not the central theme of the text and was just cited, along with other businessmen, as an example of a Brazilian billionaire: “Thus, there is no occurrence of intangible damages to the author, being inappropriate under equal ground, request for removal of the disputed matter”.

