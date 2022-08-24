Haval 6 hybrid can run 1,000 km and arrives in Brazil at the end of the year | releases

THE Great Wall Motors launched the medium SUV Hawaii 6 in China as a new rival of Jeep Compass 4xe and Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 Pro . The hybrid utility has been tested in Brazil since the beginning of this year and should debut here in the middle of the last quarter in hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. Initially it will be imported from China and then produced in Iracemápolis (SP).

O Hawaii 6 was shown with two distinct looks for each of the settings. the version hybrid conventional grille has an octagonal shape and a vertical opening in the region of the bumper, where there is a fillet of LED for the fog lights. It costs the equivalent of BRL 110 thousand in direct conversion.

already the plug-in hybrid – which can also be charged from the outlet, like electric cars – has a different finish on the grille, with black fillets that “leak” and advance towards the headlights. These details were evident under the camouflage of the SUV caught in Brazil, revealing that this option is a strong candidate to be launched here. In China, the model costs around BRL 130 thousand.

For the rest, versions hybrid and plug-in hybrid are identical. The silhouette of the SUV is very reminiscent of that of the Tiger 7 and has wheels with a very conventional look. Great Wall followed the world trend and bet on taillights connected by an illuminated fillet. Below them, the car’s name logo appears in large letters.

O Haval H6 It is 4.68 m long, 1.88 m wide, 1.73 m high and has a wheelbase of 2.73 m. The trunk has the capacity to 600 liters, which can be expanded to 1,485 l by folding the seats down. Check out the size comparison below. Haval H6 with those of the main rivals it will face in Brazil.

Haval 6 Dimensions measurements GWM Haval H6 Jeep Compass 4xe Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Toyota RAV4 Length 4.68 m 4.44 m 4.72 m 4.60 m Width 1.88 m 1.81 m 1.86 m 1.85 m Height 1.73 m 1.64 m 1.74 m 1.68 m between axles 2.73 m 2.63 m 2.71 m 2.69 m Trunk 600 liters 420 liters 650 liters 580 liters

The interior of the new SUV also follows a design language very popular in China, with horizontal lines forming a “continuity” between the ends. It is noteworthy that the multimedia center and the cluster are not joined by a single screen.

The multimedia center has a 12.3-inch screen and the digital instrument panel is 10.2″. The SUV receives wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and there is an opening for an inductive cell phone charger. features a rotary knob for the gearshift instead of a lever.

Up to 1,000 km of autonomy

The “normal” hybrid version has a 1.5-liter turbo engine combined with an electric one, capable of developing 243 hp of power and 54 kgfm of torque. The plugin delivers 326 hp of power thanks to the increased capacity of its battery. In this case, running only on electricity, the autonomy goes from 100 km.

Combining the two engines, the Great Wall discloses that the average SUV can run more than 1,000 km. But don’t expect such a generous number when Inmetro evaluates it, as the tests in the East are usually less rigid.

O Great Wall Haval 6 arrives in Brazil to face the Toyota RAV4which part of BRL 301,140it’s the Jeep Compass 4xewhich makes 25 km/l and was launched in April by BRL 349,990. The Chinese hybrid SUV is likely to launch in this price range.

In August 2021, the company purchased the Mercedes-Benz plant in Iracemápolis (SP). The goal is to have 60% nationalization in its vehicles by 2025, with more than 2,000 direct employees and 8,000 indirect workers. But at first, the cars will be imported from China.

If the brand’s schedule is strictly followed, the Great Wall Motors’ first national car should leave the Iracemápolis assembly line in the first half of 2024. Currently, the brand is working to expand and modernize the assembly line that belonged to Mercedes-Benz by 2021, expanding the capacity to 100 thousand cars/year. By the middle of the decade, the Great Wall projects to raise about BRL 30 billion in the Brazilian market.