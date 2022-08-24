Here are foolproof tips to reduce belly fat after 40

Belly fat is common and tends to increase from the age of 40, seeming inevitable for many people. In women, the cause of the more intense formation of fat is mainly attributed to the decrease in the hormone estrogen after menopause, as it alters the distribution of body fat. In addition, the reduction of physical exercises, loss of muscle mass and other factors influence the increase in fat.

But it is possible to lose flab in the region following the tips of two British nutritionists. In an interview with The Sun, they revealed that while there are no quick fixes, when the recommendations are followed, belly fat is reduced. See what they are:

1. Stress levels

Stress can wreak havoc on your mental health and add to your belly as it makes the brain act as if it is in danger of dying, stimulating the release of adrenaline and cortisol. “This fight-or-flight response is very efficient and provides immediate energy to the body, which lasts between five and 10 minutes to allow rapid reaction to dangerous situations,” explains nutritionist Pippa Campbell.

Although it is not possible to eliminate the sources of everyday stress, practices such as meditation, yoga and deep relaxation are essential to control the psychological effects responsible for the increase in body fat.

2. Combination of physical exercises

The practice of physical exercises is important to relieve stress levels by releasing endorphins, substances responsible for well-being.

Mixing exercises from the age of 40 is an interesting way to reduce abdominal fat. Stretching, pilates and weight training are essential, as they bet on the practice of isometry (holding yourself in a position for a certain time), controlling specific muscles and strengthening various regions. In addition to these activities, walking, spinning, and other cardio exercises facilitate the release of endorphins while preserving your joints.

3. sex

Sex is a proven way to relieve stress and burn calories, as well as releasing endorphins. When libido is lacking, nutritionist Rob Hobson recommends eating foods rich in zinc, such as red meats, nuts, seeds, lentils, and ginseng teas or supplements. “Ginseng is attributed to the restorative effect that improves mental and physical energy, as well as vigor, and hence the relationship with libido”, explains the specialist.

4. Eat in the right order

“Studies show that the order in which we consume different types of food has a significant impact on post-meal insulin levels,” explains Pippa. She advises that the best order is to start with proteins, as they will have less of an impact on insulin levels in the body, causing fewer blood sugar swings.

When there are too many changes in blood glucose levels, the effect can create hunger, increase fat stores and cause irritability.

5. Eggs for breakfast

The recommendation is to stay away from carbohydrates and opt for protein for breakfast and lunch. One of the options is to eat eggs, oatmeal or granola. Even a protein shake can be used as an alternative to bread, for example.

