HIGHER AMOUNT will be PAID in SEPTEMBER; What are the NEW PAYMENT DATES? See latest news

With the end of Aid Brazil calendar this month, the population entitled to Bolsa Família is already looking forward to the september payment.

This is because the federal government, already with the intention of the 2022 election campaign, decided to make some changes, releasing a new Aid Brazil calendar for the current month.

The new Auxílio Brasil 2022 calendar has not only changed the payment dates as well as changed to a higher value the Bolsa Família.

AUXÍLIO BRASIL: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST VALUE?

In August, the enrolled in the Aid Brazil 2022 have already received larger installments of Bolsa Família. The population had BRL 600 (minimum installment) or BRL 710 (Gas Allowance) deposited into your account at BOX HAS.

All because this month the federal government changed the value of minimum installment of Aid Brazil (from R$400 to R$600), as well as the payment dates.

AID BRAZIL 2022 EARLY

This month, the government chose to anticipate the payment of aid Brazil. Traditionally, the Bolsa Família deposit takes place in the second fortnight of each month.

However, in August, the payment, Auxílio Brasil was brought forward to the beginning of the period. Thus, the beneficiaries begin to receive the amounts BRL 600 or BRL 710.

Since the 9th of August, the amount has been deposited in the accounts of the BOX HAS of each registered in Auxílio Brasil. The last group that is entitled to receive Aid Brazil was contemplated today, Monday (22).

WILL I RECEIVE THE GAS ASSISTANCE PAYMENT IN SEPTEMBER?

O gas ticket – benefit deposited every 2 months – was also deposited in August. In that month, the share of Gas Allowance was BRL 110.

HOW WILL THE AID BRAZIL SEPTEMBER BE? WILL I RECEIVE R$400 OR R$600?



From this month on, any and all registered with Aid Brazil will receive at least the value of BRL 600.

The electoral period ended guaranteeing beneficiaries the payment of this monthly installment until December 2022. In January, the amount drops to BRL 400 again.

CALENDAR AID BRAZIL AUGUST

Calendar Assistance Brazil August 2022 – REPRODUCTION / FEDERAL GOVERNMENT



CALENDAR AUXÍLIO BRAZIL SEPTEMBER; LATEST NEWS

The government has not yet confirmed the Aid Brazil calendar for September. The new dates with payments scheduled for the next month must be confirmed in the last days of August.

according to latest news from Auxílio Brasil 2022September payment must not be made in advance.

