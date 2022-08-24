HIV PrEP: Daily Medication Prevents New Infections; ask questions – 08/24/2022

Aimed at people not infected by HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), but at high risk of acquiring it, PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) is a preventive method that consists of a combination of antiretroviral drugs that block the virus’s multiplication cycle. and prevent infection of the body.

Recommended a decade ago by the WHO (World Health Organization), 1.6 million people worldwide received oral prophylaxis in 2021, according to data released in the new UNAIDS report, called Endangered.

The survey also found that there was a 157% increase in the number of individuals starting PrEP in 21 countries between April 2020 and March 2021, compared to the same period last year.

Brazil is the leader in the use of PrEP in Latin America and access to medication is provided by the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde). Currently, several countries on all continents use the method against new cases of HIV, such as the United States, Argentina, England, Italy, France, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Australia and South Africa.

In the United States, the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) —US health agency— shows that growth in PrEP use, along with increased testing and treatment, has played a role in recent declines in new HIV infections. The CDC estimates that new infections dropped by 8% from 2015 to 2019 (37,800 to 34,800), after a period of general stability.

Live well interviewed experts who answer key questions about PrEP.

What does pre-exposure prophylaxis consist of?

PrEP is the use of daily antiretroviral drugs to prevent transmission of the human immunodeficiency virus in people who do not have HIV but are at increased risk of acquiring the infection and do not use condoms regularly.

What’s the point?

Image: iStock

The main objective is to reduce the sexual transmission of HIV. There are people who, despite knowing that the best way to avoid transmission is to use a condom, do not like it or prefer not to use it.

PrEP is an additional tool to prevent new cases, combined with other measures, such as prevention of STIs (sexually transmitted infections) and viral hepatitis. To learn more: http://www.aids.gov.br/pt-br/publico-geral/previna-se.

Who can take the medication?

Those who are at increased risk of HIV transmission:

– men who have sex with men;

– trans people and

– sex workers.

There is also an indication for people who:

– they stop using condoms in their sexual relations (anal or vaginal) on a regular basis;

– have sex, without a condom, with someone who is HIV positive and who is not undergoing treatment;

– make repeated use of PEP (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis to HIV) and

– have frequent episodes of STIs.

Can women who intend to become pregnant with an HIV positive partner use it?

Yes, HIV-negative women, with a desire to become pregnant with an HIV-positive partner or with frequent situations of potential exposure to HIV, can benefit from using PrEP safely, throughout pregnancy and breastfeeding, for the protection of themselves and the baby.

Are there studies that prove PrEP is safe and reliable?

Yup. It is a strategy that has proven to be effective and safe.

Several studies have evaluated PrEP against HIV transmission in different populations. The initial study, published in 2010, looked at men who had sex with men and did not use condoms.

In 2012, others demonstrated that the method’s effectiveness extended to heterosexuals who were vulnerable (multiple partners with unprotected sex or single partners with HIV infection). In the Partners study of serodifferent heterosexual couples, PrEP showed an overall 75% reduction in the risk of HIV infection.

THE PROUD (Pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent the acquisition of HIV-1 infection) evaluated the open-label use of PrEP in men who have sex with men at risk in which an 86% success rate of the intervention was observed.

The IPERGAY study evaluated the on-demand regimen, that is, using the medication before and after exposure, instead of daily and continuous use. In this scenario, an 86% reduction in the risk of infection was observed.

What drugs are involved?

In Brazil, PrEP is made with the combination of two drugs (tenofovir and emtricitabine), whose trade name is Truvada. One length is taken a day.

Has PrEP replaced other forms of prevention?

Image: iStock

Not. PrEP is part of combined prevention strategies through the association of preventive methods (condoms and others), according to the possibilities and choices of each individual, without excluding or overlapping one method with another.

How should other STIs be controlled while HIV prophylaxis is being carried out?

PrEP only protects against HIV. There is no protection against other STIs such as syphilis, HPV or gonorrhea. This means that medical follow-up is essential when someone is on PrEP, to map for other STIs and eventually early treatment if detected.

Are there any side effects?

They may occur at the beginning of use, during the first month, but they are mild and disappear in a few days, such as nausea, headache, flatulence and edema. Medicines can be taken to resolve the symptoms.

The healthcare professional should inform the user about expected adverse events.

It is possible to worsen kidney function, due to one of the drugs used. That’s why tests are performed before prophylaxis and the use of medication is always supervised by a doctor.

In young people without comorbidities, there is hardly any need to discontinue the medication due to side effects.

Are there other medications available?

Since January 2022, the US has approved the use of injectable medication – cabotegravir -, but in Brazil it is not yet available.

What are the procedures for starting PrEP?

At the first visit, you are interviewed by psychologists and physicians to determine if you are eligible to use PrEP. If it is, tests are carried out, such as rapid tests to detect HIV – you may already be infected and not know it -, in addition to other STIs, viral hepatitis and to evaluate kidney and liver functions.

If there has been recent unprotected sexual exposure, PEP prophylaxis is performed for 28 days, and then PrEP is started.

Is the use of the medication continuous?

The recommendation is that the medication be maintained with continuous use throughout the period in which there is vulnerability due to sexual exposure. Medical appointments are every 3 or 4 months, in which new tests are performed and side effects are evaluated.

Is it necessary to wait for the prophylaxis to start taking effect?

When starting PrEP, the medication takes a few days to provide adequate protection. For vaginal intercourse, it is at least 20 days. For anal intercourse, protection is given from the seventh day.

Is it possible to discontinue using PrEP?

If you are no longer at risky sexual exposure, for example if you have not had sex for months, PrEP can be discontinued. However, the decision to continue or not should be taken together with the infectious disease physician.

Is there danger in stopping PrEP on your own?

Yes, and it is related to the fact that you think you will be protected even after you stop using it, as occasional unprotected sex can transmit HIV. It is recommended that those who discontinue use carry out HIV testing within 4 weeks of stopping prophylaxis.

Is it possible to resume PrEP use?

Yes, however, before restarting unprotected sex, it is necessary to restart PrEP, which is passed again in consultation and all initial tests are carried out.

In what situations is it discontinued?

PrEP is discontinued when:

– there are side effects of the medication – this is evaluated by the doctor at each visit;

– if there is no further need for use due to the current absence of risky sexual exposure;

– there is a diagnosis of HIV infection and

– low adherence, even after an individualized approach.

Sources: Denize Lotufo Estevaman infectious disease specialist, works in the management of assistance at the CRT (Reference and Training Center) STD/AIDS in São Paulo; Durval Costainfectious disease specialist and coordinator of the Outpatient Clinic for Infectious Diseases at the HSPE (Hospital do Servidor Público Estadual), in São Paulo; Fabricio Arrais de Oliveiranurse at the specialized assistance service for HIV and viral hepatitis at the HDT-UFT (Hospital for Tropical Diseases of the Federal University of Tocantins), linked to the Ebserh network (Brazilian Hospital Services Company); Marta Iglis de Oliveira, an infectious disease specialist at HC-UFPE (Hospital das Clínicas at the Federal University of Pernambuco), linked to the Ebserh network, and preceptor of the HC-UFPE infectious disease residency program; and Raquel de Sousa Andrade Fernandesnurse and head of the Clinical Surgery Unit at HDT-UFT.