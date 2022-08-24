Hogwarts Legacy has new trailer revealed at Gamescom 2022

Raju Singh 10 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Hogwarts Legacy has new trailer revealed at Gamescom 2022 1 Views

Avalanche Software and WB Games took advantage of Gamescom 2022’s Opening Night Live to reveal a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy. The content provides an overview of the adventures that players will live in the most famous school of magic in the world.

In the trailer, students investigate more about the dark arts and Salazar Slytherin, the founder of Slytherin. At one point, they even use the Cruciatus curse to apparently open a gate. Watch:

WB Games and Avalanche also revealed when the pre-sale of the title will begin: this Thursday (25). Those who pre-order the game will get 72-hour early access, the “Dark Arts Bundle” (with the Thestral mount, a battle arena, and a cosmetic set), a Dark Arts hat, and an “onyx hippogriff” as a mount .

Hogwarts Legacy will arrive on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One on February 10, 2023.

With ASMR, Hogwarts Legacy trailer introduces the school’s surroundings

Recently, Avalanche Software and WB Games showed a never-before-seen video of the game. In the content, it is possible to observe landscapes of the surroundings of Hogwarts, all while listening to relaxing ASMR-style sounds — sensory response felt in the back of the head when receiving a stimulus (in this case, audible). Watch the trailer here!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

The Lords of the Fallen is announced during Gamescom

During the opening night of Gamescom this Tuesday (23), developer Hexworks, one of the studios …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved