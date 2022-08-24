how Cláudia Jimenez received a sad diagnosis

Cláudia Jimenez left us last Saturday (20), at age 63, a victim of heart failure. However, as the actress herself confessed on several occasions, her fate would have been sealed a long time ago.

In 1986, the comedian went to a doctor to cure a persistent cough and discovered she had cancer. It was a malignant tumor in the mediastinum, behind the heart.

The professional even let Claudia down, giving her only one month to live. Even so, she started treatment with radiotherapy sessions. The doctor was wrong in his diagnosis: she beat the cancer and went on living.

Side effect

However, it had a serious side effect: the treatment affected her heart tissue, forcing her to have at least three surgeries over the years. These health problems also hampered her career, taking her out of several productions. Her last work was in the soap opera Haja Coração, in 2016.

“That woman, whom the doctor said would have a month to live, died that very night. Another Cláudia Jimenez was born, much stronger and more confident. I discovered that it was finite, I lost the illusion that we can wait to be happy”, the actress told the newspaper O Globo on February 26, 1990.

“Thanks instead of complaining”

In 1999, after suffering a heart attack, Claudia had to undergo surgery and have five bypass grafts. Later, in 2012, she had a new procedure, to replace her aortic valve. Finally, a milestone was placed on the actress in 2014.

“When I say to my doctor: ‘Oh, damn radiotherapy!’. Then he says: ‘But if it wasn’t for her, you’d have been up there for a long time, right?’. And it’s true, I mean, we always have to thank you instead of complaining”, Cláudia told Fantástico, in 2014.

After losing his great friend, Miguel Falabella said he knew the seriousness of the comedian’s situation.