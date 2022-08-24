How ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Topped the Box Office – 8/23/2022

Strategy is the best tool to win a battle. Take the case of “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”, which debuted at number one at the US box office. It’s yet another chess move designed to popularize Japanese animation in the United States, bursting the fan bubble.

The numbers are far from modest. A phenomenon in his native Japan since forever, intellectual properties such as “Pokémon”, “Demon Slayer” and, of course, “Dragon Ball” have conquered specific niches of manga and anime admirers in the rest of the world. This advance now experiences a significant advance.

The credit goes to Crunchyroll, which produces, licenses and distributes Asian creations in the western market. Created in 2006, the company was acquired by Sony last year, and it soon set as one of its goals to have the number one film at the American box office. Bingo!

Piccolo is a fan favorite in ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Image: Sony

“Dragon Ball” is, of course, no newcomer to the game. Created as a manga more than three decades ago by Akira Toriyama, the series soon crossed borders and helped popularize Japanese comics in the West. The release of the anime of the same name accelerated the phenomenon, marking an entire generation in the early 20th century.

The way in which Western pop culture responded to the Japanese invasion, however, was crossed. For every “Pokémon – The Movie” that made history in American cinemas in 1999, Hollywood returned a “Dragonball Evolution”, which in 2009 appeared almost as a parody of the series.

Fans, in turn, exponentially increased their consumption of manga and anime, preferably far away from the clutches of studios and production companies that looked to the power of the brand financially, but never creatively. The success of IPs like “One Piece”, “My Hero Academia”, “Naruto” and “Death Note” indicated that the path was organic, but needed a hub own.

Crunchyroll took on that role, and it gradually became synonymous with Asian productions outside of Japan. “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” would be the symbol of the conquest of the space of oriental productions in pop culture in the most traditional arena of Yankee entertainment: the cinema.

The choice of date was essential. August usually marks the end of the summer season, with the hottest titles already cooling off at the box office and studios dumping movies that can quickly run to other platforms. The only major release in this regard was “The Beast” with Idris Elba. He didn’t stand a chance.

“Super Hero” is the second film under the “Dragon Ball Super” brand and continues the feature “Broly”, released in 2018. Directed by Tetsuro Kodama, the new adventure brings the ingredients fans have been waiting for: grandiose battles interspersed with a plot of revenge and overcoming, with good humor and cheap philosophy tying everything together. A big spree.

Androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 challenge the heroes of the new ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Image: Sony

The debut in Yankee theaters, with just over $21 million, shows that “Dragon Ball Super” has gone beyond the bubble of hardcore fans of Japanese animation. It is difficult, however, for the film to reach the success of “Demon Slayer – Mugen Train: The Movie”. Released in 2020, when several films were dropped from the schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the anime reached US$ 500 million, the highest grossing that year.

Not that “Dragon Ball” needs, as a brand, to prove anything. More than three decades of absolute reign show that the triumph at the American box office, right in his first film under the banner of Crunchyroll, marks the consolidation of his success and a new trench to expand his reach.

Still, with the next few weeks without a major movie in American theaters, “Super Hero” will have plenty of room to attract more followers. But it’s the traditional fans, well-versed in the adventures of Goku, Gohan, Piccolo, Vegeta and co., who stand to gain from the chance to see the gang once again on the big screen.