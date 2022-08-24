Pedro Albuquerque points out how much the investor must apply, to receive a minimum wage per month, of income.

Who doesn’t dream of making money work alone? In short, this is the dream of many people: to have an extra income, without having to try too hard. Faced with a scenario of high inflation, and the majority of Brazilians with a real income of just over 2 minimum wages, this reality still seems far away. For those who have high equity available to invest, however, it may be possible.

How much do you need to invest to have an extra salary per month?

A simulation carried out by Inter analyst Pedro Albuquerque points out how much investors should apply to achieve income equivalent to a minimum wage per month, which currently stands at R$1,212. The estimate considers 3 conservative fixed income investments, as well as savings, a financial investment that is still the favorite of Brazilians.

The income values ​​presented are net, already taking into account the reduction of the Income Tax, which is charged at the Treasury Selic, and at the CDB, which is 22.5%, for redemptions within 180 days of the application date. LCA and savings are fee-free.

Check out the simulation below:

applications net monthly income Amount to be invested SELIC 0.85% BRL 142,588.24 CDB 100% CDI 0.85% BRL 142,588.24 LCA 90% DI 0.98% BRL 124,052.88 Savings 0.54% BRL 223,662.58

Furthermore, Albuquerque says that these amounts, both the amount invested and the monthly income, take into account current interest rates. However, he remembers that they change constantly. According to Albuquerque, “If this happens (change in rates), you need to adjust the balance invested to reach the minimum wage target per month”.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the Selic rate, which guides the yield from fixed income and savings investments, is currently at 13.75%. The Central Bank’s Copom performs the readjustment.

Image: Andrzej Rostek / Shutterstock.com