How to hire the Caixa loan for negatives of up to R$ 100 thousand?

THE Federal Savings Bank releases a loan in the amount of up to R$ 100 thousand, with contracting available for negatives at SPC and Serasa. The modality in question is called cash pledgein which the interested party leaves an item of value as a guarantee of payment of the agreement.

The rules for contracting the service include a minimum limit of BRL 50 and a maximum limit of BRL 100,000. It all depends on the object to be pawned. By using the asset as a guarantee in case of non-payment of installments by the contractor, people with a dirty name and restricted CPF can request.

What are the items that can be pledged on the Caixa loan?

The list of items that can be used as collateral are: jewelry, watches, silverware and first-rate pens. It is important to emphasize that the item must be evaluated before hiring. If an agreement is reached, the bank then takes ownership of the asset of value.

The return of the pledged item only takes place after the end of payment of all loan installments. Failure to pay the debt allows the bank to put the asset up for auction as a way to avoid losses. Without further ado, learn how to get a loan for negative people Right below!

How to take out the Pledge Caixa loan?

The first step in signing a contract is for the interested party to have an item as collateral. With it in hand, all you need to do is go to a Caixa branch that offers a pledge modality for evaluation. The hiring then ends up being face-to-face.

The documentation to be presented includes identity, CPF, proof of address and, of course, the item to be given as a guarantee of the Cash Pledge Credit. Regarding the number of installments, they will be defined at the time of contracting.

extra tip

Caixa also offers to hire loan with FGTS guarantee for payments, in anticipation of up to 5 installments. The modality is ideal for those who want to advance the realization of a dream.

In this case, the person must have adhered to the FGTS birthday withdrawal. The minimum contract value is R$ 500. To contract, simply go to a branch or access the bank’s digital channels (Internet Banking Caixa, Mobile Banking Caixa app or Caixa Tem app).