If you want to make a place more colorful and personalized, you would definitely like to know how to make a banner in Minecraft. As they are absolutely customizable, there are countless options to choose from.

If you want to know the recipe to create a banner, what color options are available and even know how to find the places where they are generated naturally, check below for more details!

What is needed to make a banner in Minecraft

To create a banner in Minecraft it is necessary to have a workbench and organize six yarns of the corresponding color and a piece of stick in the following structure:







What wool colors are available

The available wool colors are as follows:

Yellow wool;

light blue wool;

White wool;

gray wool;

green wool;

lime green wool;

red wool;

Black wool;

pink wool;

cyan wool;

brown wool;

magenta wool;

Purple wool.

To make collecting wool easier, here’s how to make scissors in Minecraft.

How to make a white banner in Minecraft

To create a white banner, you will need bleach, as it will be used to remove the color — this includes removing patterns even from a white stripe. To remove color from a banner, arrange it together with bleach as follows:

Where to find banners in Minecraft?

Banners are naturally generated in Minecraft and can be found outside of End City, in the banner room in forest mansion, in the master bedroom in forest mansion, in the altar room in forest mansion, outside some houses and carried by some captains at observation posts.

In addition, expert-level and cartographer villagers offer to sell one or two white banners and a random color for three emeralds.

Can I copy banners?

Yup. Banners can be copied with a similar color to create multiple identical banners.

What tools break a banner in Minecraft?

Banners can be mined and mined using any tool (or none at all), however if you are using an axe, your extraction will be faster.

Where can I use the banners?

Banners, similar to signs, can be positioned on the floor or on a wall.

From now on you already know how to make a banner in Minecraft.

