How to receive on average R$ 5,000 per month with stock dividends? – 08/23/2022

Today I bring the same type of simulation, but with company shares. You will know how much you should invest, in different companies on the stock exchange, to receive, on average, R$ 5,000 per month in dividends. I also explain the risks and precautions involved in these investments.

Is important you know, too, that stocks in general do not pay dividends every month. When I say that you would earn an average of R$5,000 per month, I am actually considering a total gain of R$60,000 over 12 months.

The calculations take into account how much these shares have paid in dividends to their shareholders in the last 12 months – it’s important to remember that this amount can change.

Copel (CPLE6): BRL 365 thousand

To reach an average monthly income of R$5,000, it is currently necessary to invest approximately R$365,000 in shares of Copel, Companhia Paranaense de Energia.

This income, however, is not guaranteed. You will only receive the amount in your account if the company continues to pay dividends at the same rate as the last 12 months. This applies to all actions mentioned in this text.

However, it is worth noting that the dividends paid in the last two years may have been an outlier. In 2021 alone, the company distributed BRL 1.31 per share, which is higher than the sum of the previous six years.

Taesa (TAEE11): BRL 470 thousand

Another company in the energy sector, Taesa is one of the most stable companies in terms of dividend payments.

To have an average income of BRL 5,000 per month with your shares, it is necessary to make an investment today of around BRL 470,000.

Taesa’s dividends have also grown in recent years, but not as dramatically as Copel’s. In 2021, TAEE11 shares distributed R$4.50 per share; in the five previous years, the average was R$ 2.47 per year.

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3): BRL 630 thousand

By investing approximately BRL 630 in Banco do Brasil shares, it is possible to obtain an average income of BRL 5,000 per month, if the company continues to pay dividends at the same pace as in the last 12 months.

BB had a record profit in the second quarter of this year, surpassing its competitors. In addition, the bank is being traded on the stock exchange for a price 22% lower than its own book value.

Even so, it is necessary to remember that BB is controlled by the government, which generates an additional risk compared to its private peers.

Movida (MOVI3): BRL 640 thousand

Movida is a car rental company that has been identified by several analysts as a company with strong growth potential.

Considering the current share price, it would be necessary to invest around R$ 640 thousand to have an average income of R$ 5,000 per month, if the company continues to distribute earnings at the same pace as in the last 12 months.

In 2021, its profit was seven times higher than the year before, not only because it increased its revenue, but also because it reduced its expenses. In addition, the company has a debt below the industry average.

Just don’t forget that, being a much smaller company than the others mentioned here, the risk is also greater.

Santander Brasil (SANB11): BRL 690 thousand

Santander, despite being slightly smaller than its main competitors, has been distributing dividends relatively stably over the last five years. Also, its profit has been growing consistently over the past ten years.

Today, it would be necessary to invest around BRL 690,000 in SANB11 shares to reach an average income of BRL 5,000 per month, if the bank continues to distribute dividends at the same pace as in the last 12 months.

What are the risks?

Before investing in stocks with the objective of receiving dividends, know that there is a risk that the company will disappoint. From one moment to the next, it can reduce the distribution of earnings or even stop it, depending on its quarterly performance. Another risk is that the stock price will fall too much.

The assets mentioned in this text or any other in my column are not a buy or sell recommendation. These are data that can serve as a basis for you to make your decision, within the level of risk you are willing to take.

