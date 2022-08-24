Hulk | Screenwriter explains changes in origin story

Jessica Gaothe showrunner of She-Hulk (or She-Hulk), told Inverse that the decision to change the heroine’s origin story for the Disney+ departed so much from marvel studios and the production writers’ room.

In the comics, Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Dr. Bruce Banner/Hulk, who receives a blood transfusion from the scientist after being shot by a mobster’s henchmen. Walters was in the criminal’s crosshairs because of her father, a sheriff who had made life difficult for the mob in Los Angeles – a story “too complicated” for the series, according to Gao.

“We’d have to spend a lot of time laying out the story that led to this. You can’t parachute the audience into a mob assassination attempt. We wanted to focus on the interesting part of the character, not spend half an hour explaining why that is. it happened“, she commented.

The screenwriter also admitted that Marvel Studios wasn’t too happy with the idea of ​​showing an act as violent as a mob-ordered shooting murder. “They felt that wasn’t the vibe of the show.“, said.

Finally, a third reason for the change is that for Gao, Dr. The MCU’s Bruce Banner would never have a blood transfusion and would impart his powers to someone else on purpose.

“We’ve been watching him for a decade now, and he’s struggled with it. [ser o Hulk]. He is tormented by his powers, sees them as a curse. It took him a decade to get to a place of balance and acceptance. I can’t imagine the Bruce we know passing this on.“, commented.

With Tatiana Maslany on title paper, She-Hulk still has the return of Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tim Roth (Abomination), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Charlie Cox (Daredevil) to the MCU cast. Among the novelties, highlight to Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as the villain Titania.

She-Hulk is shown on Thursdays at Disney+.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.