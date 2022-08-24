Hulk tries to explain Atletico’s bad moment to organized fans; Look

Hulk got out of the car to talk to Galo fans
The striker Hulk, from Atltico, got out of the car in front of Cidade do Galo, this Wednesday (24/8), and talked to the organized fans of Galoucura, who protested demanding “commitment and commitment” from the players.

Hulk said that the squad is demanding and highlighted that all the players are giving their best on the field.

“You don’t know how much we charge ourselves, how much we focus. Everyone goes home, takes care to get here and do their best. We arrive at games and lack of will not, lack of attitude in In every game, we’ve been doing our best, creating countless opportunities”, said Hulk.

star of athletic, Hulk lives his worst moment with the Rooster shirt. He hasn’t scored a goal with the ball rolling in over two months. The last time this happened was on June 22 of this year, in Galo’s victory over the Flamengo, by 2 to 1, in Mineiro, for the Copa do Brasil. Coincidence or not, this was the last great performance of the alvinegro ace.

After that match against Rubro-Negro, Hulk scored three goals, all from penalty kicks: in the victories over Juventude, by 2-1, in Caxias do Sul-RS, and Emelec, by 1-0, in Belo Horizonte; and in the tie with Palmeiras, by 2 to 2, in Mineiro.

