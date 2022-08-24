‘I first felt offended as a woman, as a mother’, says SC lawyer reprimanded by judge after baby cries in session | Santa Catarina

After the repercussion of the magistrate’s speeches, the defender said that she felt offended. On social media, on Tuesday (23), the lawyer thanked him for the attention and affection he received after the case was publicized.

“I felt offended first as a woman, as a mother, as a lawyer too. [desembargador] questioned my professional ethics in relation to me being, I don’t know, with her on my lap, or breastfeeding, or being in the home office and her being close to me. I felt really bad, I cried a lot afterwards. I turn around here at 30 to take care of everything I have to do. Taking care of baby, home, work“, he told Bom Dia Brasil.

In a note, the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) in Santa Catarina also expressed itself and highlighted, in a note, the “embarrassment faced” by the professional.

Just this week, the scene of a lawyer who took his son to the hearing moved on social media.

Malu’s case took place during a hearing of the 2nd Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Amazonas (TJ/AM). In the video, magistrates voted on a process when, at a given moment, the daughter of crazy, who was on her lap, began to cry.

Judge Elci Simões then interrupted the hearing and addressed the lawyer, claiming that the child was “disturbing” the trial. “It hurts colleagues,” he said.

2 of 2 Son of the lawyer cried during the session and attitude was reprimanded by the magistrate — Photo: TJ-AM/ Reproduction Son of the lawyer cried during the session and attitude was reprimanded by the magistrate — Photo: TJ-AM / Reproduction

Judge Elci Simões claimed, in a note, that he asked "politely" for the magistrate to avoid noise during the session, out of respect for other colleagues. In addition, Simões stated that it was decided that the lawyer did not need to be heard first because she was home-office and that, after

“It was politely and carefully recommended to avoid noise during the session, even more so in respect of the presence of other lawyers in a complex and extensive public hearing”, he said.

See the full notes:

Attorney Malu Borges Nunes

“We women just want our voice to be heard, that we be respected in our work environment and in society. That our professional ethics are not questioned because we are working double/triple hours without any kind of support.

My reality is that of millions of Brazilians – workers and mothers. Obviously, if I had a better option to leave my daughter (who just turned 6 months old and depends on me for everything) while I work, I would join, because the biggest loser is me, who works 3 shifts to take care of the amount of tasks.

My ethics could be questioned only if I failed to meet deadlines and perform acts, which is not the case. I’m not unethical for working from home with my daughter on my lap. The sad episode that took place at TJAM – not only regarding the speech of Judge Elci, but also regarding the lack of respect for my legal preference (infant) – unfortunately only proves, once again, the structural machismo of our society.

That’s because, while I was convicted of having a baby mumbling (not crying) in the session, a week ago a lawyer father had preference in his process at the STJ for being with his 1-year-old son present (matter of national repercussion , including). Even in the face of the lack of understanding of my situation, I will continue to support breastfeeding or with my close daughter, which is the appropriate place for her”.

“OAB Santa Catarina comes to the public to repudiate the attitude of the judge Elci Simões, of the Court of Justice of Amazonas (TJAM), who reprimanded the lawyer of Greater Florianópolis Malu Borges Nunes, enrolled in the sectional’s staff, because of her son’s crying during a trial held by videoconference this Monday (22/8).

In a video shared by a media outlet, it is possible to watch an excerpt from the session of the 2nd Civil Chamber of the TJAM in which the magistrate says that the crying of the child, who was in the lawyer’s lap, takes away the concentration. “It’s a session of the Court, you can’t have a dog barking and a child crying. So, if you have a child, put it in a suitable place so as not to disturb the performance of our sessions”, said the magistrate.

The OAB/SC expresses solidarity with the lawyer and mother Malu Borges Nunes for the embarrassment faced when practicing law, which still had ethics questioned in the face of what happened. The Santa Catarina Section also reinforces the importance of Recommendation no. 94/21, issued by the CNJ at the request of the OAB/SC, and its transformation into a resolution, in order to maintain and improve the recordings of court hearings and trial sessions in the country, thus contributing to the fight against disrespect for prerogatives of the profession.

Achievements such as this one and the Julia Matos Law itself (Law nº 13.363/16), which guarantees a series of guarantees to women lawyers, especially pregnant women and mothers, are essential for the dignity of female law, which represents about 50% of the working class. and, therefore, must have their rights and needs respected”.

“THE BRAZILIAN ASSOCIATION OF CRIMINALIST LAWYERS – ABRACRIM, THE NATIONAL COMMISSION OF WOMEN LAWYER OF THE BRAZILIAN ASSOCIATION OF CRIMINALIST LAWYERS – ABRACRIM WOMAN, hereby publicly express SOLIDARITY to Lawyer MALU BORGES NUNES, as well as to all women and lawyers in this country, for rebuke , verbal and public admonition, carried out by a Judge of the honored Court of Justice of the State of Amazonas, when he called the attention of a Lawyer, of a Mother, in the midst of a virtual session, duly recorded, due to the noise caused by the sound of the newborn son who was in her lap, and this in the middle of the commemorative month of Advocacy and August Lilac.

We are sorry for the lack of sensitivity on the part of the human being, and, even more, for the lack of knowledge of the Current Laws 8.906/1994 and Law No. breastfeeding, adopting and parturient.

Doctor Malu, it is not your son’s crying that takes away your Ethics, as improperly raised, on the contrary, it serves as strength and honor for all Lawyers and Mothers not only in the State of Amazonas, but throughout the world; the doctor represents us”.

VIDEOS: Most watched g1 SC in the last 7 days