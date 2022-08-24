Ibaneis says that DF’s health has problems, promises to build 3 hospitals and privatize Metro | Federal District Elections 2022

IPEC RESEARCH FOR GDF: Ibaneis, 38%, Paulo Octávio, 9%, Leila, 8%, Izalci, 5%

During the hour-long conversation with journalists Fred Ferreirahey Rita Yoshimine, the governor acknowledged that health in the DF has “problems”, promised the construction of three new hospitals and the hiring of anesthesiologists who did not take the exam, through cooperatives, to relieve the queue of elective surgeries. Ibaneis also repeated that he is going to privatize the Metro (see the full interview below).

“We have a lot to advance in the DF, especially in the area of ​​health,” said Ibaneis.

This Wednesday (24), the interviewee will be the PSD candidate, Paulo Octavio. He and Ibaneis scored more than 6% or more in the August 15 Ipec poll and are therefore interviewed Live.

The other nine GDF candidates will have 20-minute, blunt-recorded interviews aired between August 29 and September 8..

The governor recognized that the Federal District “continues to have health problems“. Ibaneis Rocha attributes part of them to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We had an investment of R$ 3 million in the pandemic alone. [pandemia] we would have built three hospitals,” said Ibaneis.

According to the candidate, if he is reelected, three new health units will be built in Recanto das Emas, in São Sebastião and in the “Center-South region” of Brasília. Furthermore, to relieve the queue of elective surgeries, Ibaneis said he wants to hire anesthesiologists who are not open to the public examination, through cooperatives.

Another plan is to “improve” the input purchase system, through a public-private partnership (PPP). Ibaneis also defended the maintenance of the Institute for Strategic Health Management (Iges) and spoke about the investigation against former Health Secretary Francisco Araújo, who was arrested in 2020 during the False Negative operation, which investigates fraud in the purchase of tests for the detection of Covid-19.

“They are still suspects. I didn’t follow the purchases closely, and I don’t, delegating to my secretaries to make the purchases and follow up. His case was annulled and sent to the Federal Court and they are still only suspects. There is nothing proven. Nothing has been judged. We are waiting for a position from the Justice and whoever has their faults to be resolved with them”, said Ibaneis.

Subway privatization and BRT expansion

Among the proposals for public transport, Ibaneis spoke about the privatization and expansion of the Metro. The intention, if reelected, is to extend the service to Asa Norte.

The privatization project was not approved by the Federal District Court of Auditors (TCDF), but, for the candidate, “this is the best way”, because the Metro requires a very high investment.

“The construction part belongs to the State, what transfers to the private sector is the service. This is what happens in large capitals, such as São Paulo. The Metro is scrapped, there is no way to resolve it in four years,” said Ibaneis.

The candidate also spoke about the expansion of the BRT to the northern region of the Federal District and also about works to serve, with the BRT, the population of the southern region of the Federal District. Ibaneis also promised to create new bus lines that serve residents of Itapoã and Paranoá, separately.

On housing, the candidate spoke of the felling operations in invaded areas in the Federal District, and the pause in evictions, decreed by the minister of the Superior Federal Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The fight against invasions is in the government’s plan submitted to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“Minister Barroso’s decision was extended until October, which makes it very difficult for us to fight these invasions,” said Ibaneis.

One of the proposals of the emedebista, if he is reelected, is to regularize the area of Settlement September 26, where about 46 thousand people live. The area, which is close to Taguatinga and Vicente Pires, part of the National Forest (Flona).

A bill passed by the National Congress amends the limit of the green area in order to promote the urban regularization of the settlement. The PL awaits sanction from the President of the Republic.

“When it is transferred to the Federal District, we will carry out the urban project, we will develop all the bids to carry out the infrastructure works, and we will charge for the land, as was done at Arniqueiras, as was done at Vicente Pires. Everyone will have to pay again,” he said.

Social Assistance and the queues at Cras

About Social Assistance, Ibaneis highlighted the amount of benefits offered during his government. According to him, during his administration, a an average of 500,000 people were granted aid offered by the GDF per year. According to Ibaneis, former governor Rodrigo Rollemberg (PSB), who preceded him, only benefited 157 thousand people in the last year of government.

Ibaneis said he hired 1,121 new servers for social assistance, and which started paying the Prato Cheio benefit, the Gás Card and the DF Social. He also highlighted the Auxílio Brasil, offered by the Federal Government. “We cannot deny what has been done,” he said.

asked about the queues at the doors of the Social Assistance Reference Centersl (CRAS), Ibaneis said that the process for acquiring benefits depends on a social investigation, with a quiz with 300 questions, and that the work must be done by social workers and cannot be systematized.

On the death of Jnaína Araújo, 44, while waiting for assistance in the queue at Cras do Paranoá, Ibaneis sympathized, but highlighted that the woman had health problems and that “she did not die because she was in the queue”.

In Public Security, Ibaneis highlighted that the rates of violence dropped in the DF. However, he admitted that there are still “bottlenecks”, such as the cases of femicide.

Among the candidate’s proposals is the construction of four more Women’s Houses. Currently, Brasília has one unit, in Ceilândia.

For Ibaneis, the ideal would be the creation of a Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in each region. He promised to deliver at least one more, in Planaltina, which he had promised in the 2018 elections.

