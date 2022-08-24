Ibovespa takes off abroad and advances 2.13%, with commodities and lower interest rates; Dollar closes below BRL 5.10

The Ibovespa closed up 2.13% this Tuesday (23), at 112,857 points, recovering from the previous fall. The Brazilian index differed from what was seen abroad, where the main benchmarks were in the red.

In New York, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell, respectively, 0.47%, 0.22%. Nasdaq, however, closed stable at 12,381 points.

“In the United States, the market remains cautious about the Jackson Hole symposium, which starts on Thursday. Investors are awaiting Jerome Powell’s position and the market has been signaling that it expects the Federal Reserve to tighten interest rates”, says Felipe Moura, an analyst at Finacap Investimentos.

According to a CME Group survey, 52.5% of respondents now expect the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting to bring a 75 basis point increase in fed funds, for the range of 3% to 3.25%. In the last survey, that number was 44.5%.

You treasuries with a ten-year maturity closed at a rate of 3.061%, up 2.6 basis points.

Not even the weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data in the US has changed the perception that the Fed will bring further monetary tightening – this, in part, because directors at the institution have been advocating tightening even as the economy shows signs of slowing.

The US service sector PMI came in with a reading of 44.1 in August, down from a consensus of 49.2. New home sales in July stood at 511,000 in the same country, compared with a projected 575,000.

“In Brazil, there is a detachment of the market, confirming the general improvement in macro conditions, with the prospect of an end to monetary tightening. [por aqui]”, explains Moore. “Today, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said that the fall in energy prices should slow down inflation even more than expected”, he adds.

Luiz Souza, variable income operator at SVN Investimentos, also mentioned that the BC president’s participation in an event in Chile pleased investors. “He talked about inflation at 6.5% in 2022 and that in the short term Brazil will have a longer deflation process, due to the drop in oil prices. This was reflected in our yield curve”, he points out.

The Brazilian yield curve retreated en bloc. The DIs for 2023 had their rates down two basis points, to 13.72%, and those for 2025, 16 points, to 11.92%. Rates for the 2027 contracts were at 11.64%, down 17 points. Those for 2029 and 2031, on the long end, had their yields falling 18 and 17 points, respectively, to 11.78% and 11.89%.

Among the biggest increases on the Ibovespa were companies linked to the domestic and growth markets. The common shares of Americanas (AMER3) soared 15.91%, those of Méliuz (CASH3), up 9.32% and those of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), with gains of 8.64%. AMER3 follows the repercussion of the announcement of Sergio Rial going to the presidency of the company from 2023.

Companies linked to the steel and mining sector were also highlighted. Usiminas’ series B preferred shares (USIM5) rose 9.72% and CSN’s common shares (CSNA3), 9.29%. Vale’s assets (VALE3) jumped 6.41%.

“China confirmed the rise in the Ibovespa, saying that it will continue to encourage the economy, which boosted the ore”, comments Souza. “On the other hand, oil appreciated after speeches by a Saudi Arabian minister, who argued that the country could cut production in the event of a decline in the price of a barrel.”

At the Chinese port of Dalian, the price of a ton of iron ore rose 2.47% to US$ 102.99. Brent crude oil soared 3.86% to $100.20.

“We had a strong market with the combination of the advance of basic materials together with the closing of the interest rate”, highlights João Abdouni, analyst at Inv.

The commercial dollar closed down 1.31%, at R$ 5.099 in buying and selling, following the rise in commodities and the release of weaker economic data in the US.

