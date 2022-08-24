Ifix closes another session in the positive field; FII XPPR11 is a high-profile

The Ifix – an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on the B3 – closed the session this Tuesday (23) with a rise of 0.06%, at 2,931 points. It was the 14th consecutive session of gains for the indicator. The XP Properties fund (XPPR11) topped the list of the biggest gains in the trading session, up 2.8%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FII Center.

Vibra Energia (VBBR3) initiated an action to change the rules of the lease agreement of the property that houses the company’s headquarters and whose rent serves as the backing of a certificate of real estate receivables (CRI) present in the portfolio of the FII Banestes Receivíveis (BCRI11). The procedure was confirmed in a material fact released by the fund on Monday (22).

“Vibra Energia – current name of Petrobras Distribuidora SA – filed a request for contractual arbitration with the International Court of Arbitration to discuss the contractual conditions of the private instrument of the atypical lease agreement signed between BR and Confidere OGB Imobiliária e Incorporad, on 14 of April 2011”, punctuates the text.

The fund says it became aware of the action and did not provide further details about the Vibra Energia initiative. The portfolio promised to disclose further clarifications as the information is presented to the CRI issuer, Bari Securitizadora.

The CRI is a security acquired by investors who are entitled to receive the revenues generated by a real estate project, which can be the result of the sale of apartments or even the value of the lease of space.

In the case of Banestes Recebíveis, the fund receives part of the rent charged from Vibra Energia for the lease of a building, consisting of a single tower with ten floors and four basements, located in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the management report, CRI represents 0.02% of the FII’s portfolio, which has a net worth of R$664 million. Currently, 90% of the portfolio is made up of receivables, 6% of shares in other real estate funds and 4% of investment funds.

Biggest highs of this Tuesday (23):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) XPPR11 XP Properties Others 2.8 CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others 1.69 SARE11 Santander Income Hybrid 1.54 BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Titles and Val. furniture 1.48 FCFL11 Faria Lima Campus Others 1.46

Biggest casualties of this Tuesday (23):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) ARRI11 Reit Lobby Receivables Titles and Val. furniture -2.11 GTWR11 Green Towers Corporate Slabs -1.82 CVBI11 VBI CRI Titles and Val. furniture -1.56 BCFF11 BTG Pactual Fund of Funds Titles and Val. furniture -1.53 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others -1.36

Source: B3

Rio Bravo Renda Educacional (RBED11) wants to raise BRL 49 million in a new offer

Rio Bravo Renda Educacional (RBED11) wants to raise BRL 49 million in a new offer

The FII Rio Bravo Renda Educacional approved, this Monday (22), the fourth issue of quotas of the fund, which intends to raise up to R$ 49.3 million.

The unit value of the new shares was fixed at R$141.57 and the distribution fee will be R$1.06, totaling a subscription price of R$142.63.

At the opening of the market this Tuesday (23), Rio Bravo Renda Educacional’s shares were being traded at R$129.79, below the subscription value.

Shareholders with a position at the close of this Friday’s session (25th) will have preemptive rights in the offer, which can be exercised between August 29 and September 9.

With assets of R$ 286 million, the fund’s portfolio comprises seven properties that add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 92 thousand square meters. The spaces are leased to names such as Ânima, Anhanguera and Pitágoras, companies in the educational sector.

dividends today

Check out which are the two funds that distribute income this Tuesday (23):

ticker Background Performance BVAR11 Brazil Retail BRL 7.98 NCRA11 Nch Cra Fiagro BRL 1.31

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for funds.

Giro Imobiliário: hotel occupancy rate rises 80.5% in 2022, points out FOHB

The occupancy rate in the hotel chain in Brazil rose 80.5% in the first seven months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to a study by the Forum of Hotel Operators in Brazil (FOHB), which monitors 459 establishments, responsible for 73,023 housing units (UHS), or rooms.

The recovery of the sector – one of the most affected by the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic – is also beginning to reflect in the operations of real estate funds in the segment, which have signaled the resumption and increase in the distribution of dividends.

The FOHB survey also points out that the average daily rate in the first seven months of the year increased by 33.5% compared to the first half of 2021. On the same basis of comparison, RevPar (revenue from accommodation per room) grew 141%.

According to FOHB data, the occupancy rate showed a positive performance in all locations, varying between 50.4% in the North and 91.7% in the Southeast between January and July.

