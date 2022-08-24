Images show Shakira desolate after Piqué ‘introduces’ girlfriend

Jordan Martin Shakira

Barcelona player Gerald Piqué was a hot topic over the weekend after appearing in public with his new girlfriend.

The Spanish channel Telecinco exclusively broadcast photographs of the defender with the young Clara Chia, during Dani Martín’s show, held at the ‘Summerfest Cerdanya’ Festival, in Puigcerdà, on the Spanish-French border. The two would have known each other before the split and thanks to a Barcelona player.

Faced with the fact, the Spanish press reported that the singer Shakira, the player’s ex-wife, would be disgusted with the situation, since the two would have a “pact” not to appear in public in a new relationship for at least a year.

Now, the Univisión program “ElGordoyLaFlaca” has presented its audience with an exclusive snapshot of the singer during a walk with her children in the park. Made by photojournalist Jordi Martín, the moments show Shakira looking downcast.

On his Instagram, Jordi Martín assured that the artist was “more sad and desolate than ever”. As detailed by the same author of the images, Shakira herself “asked me not to ask questions in front of the children”. Furthermore, she added that “it was not easy for me to make these images”.

In the act, which he himself shared on his Instagram account, the artist can be seen in a park in Barcelona accompanied by her two children, Milan and Sasha, in addition to her dog. In them, the young woman hugs and kisses the little ones for a long time.

As expected, the images did not leave anyone indifferent. Shakira’s fans flooded the post with comments in support of the singer, who is apparently still struggling to get over Piqué.