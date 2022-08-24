Images show suspect extorting man on the eve of persecution in Savassi – Rádio Itatiaia

The day before he died in a confrontation with the Military Police on Avenida do Contorno, in the Savassi region of Belo Horizonte, this Monday (22), Pablo Israel Lacerda Gandra, 22, would have committed at least two crimes in the Sion neighborhood. , Center-South region of the capital. The two situations were recorded by security cameras, and are included in police reports registered by the corporation on Sunday (21). In addition to this crime, he had a history of assaulting his own mother.

At around 7 am, a man was standing in his car on Patagonia Street, when he was surprised by an armed suspect – hours later, recognized by the victim as Pablo. He orders the man to get in the vehicle, and then gets into the back seat.

The suspect tried to extort the victim, but was unable to carry out any transfer. The car starts, and meters later, according to the OR, the suspect leaves on foot, taking the victim’s cell phone and car keys. Looking in the rearview mirror as Pablo drove away, the man saw him getting into a FIAT Argo, the same vehicle used in the police action hours later and with the same license plate.

second crime

About two hours after the extortion attempt, the same vehicle used by Pablo was cited in a new police report. Another victim reported to the military that she was approached inside the parking lot of a supermarket, and this time, she managed to extort about R$ 13 thousand from the victim.

On the parking security cameras, it is possible to see the FIAT Argo entering and parking at 9:13 am, next to another car. At around 9:45 am, the owner of the vehicle parked next door approaches, and as soon as he gets in, the suspect gets out of his car and quickly gets into the victim’s car as well.

In five minutes, the man leaves the car in which he had committed the embezzlement, gets into his vehicle and leaves. The victim is seen leaving soon after, apparently bewildered. Finally, at around 10:55 am, a man is seen running out of the parking lot, but it is still unclear if he has anything to do with the crime.

So far, witnesses have not confirmed that Pablo was responsible for the extortion at the supermarket, although the vehicle and modus operandi of the action are the same for both cases. Also, the Military Police has five reports of similar crimes, using the same vehicle, between March and August of this year. Just like the case in the supermarket, there is still no confirmation of Pablo’s participation.