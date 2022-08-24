In a plan of 55 goals for the DF, Paulo Octávio defends health and the social area

posted on 08/23/2022 12:13



(credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

Improvements in health, transport and education are the basis of the plan of 55 goals released this Tuesday (23/8) by candidate for governor Paulo Octávio (PSD). In the document, the candidate for the Palácio do Buriti also highlighted the generation of income and the end of the queues faced by the population for medical care. Paulo Octávio pointed out that one of the measures to solve the population’s waiting for service can be solved with a partnership between the public sector and the private area.

In an interview, the competitor defended that governments should have a well-established plan of goals. “I believe that the projects to be presented to the population during the campaign must be very clear and understood by the population. Especially because the four-year term is short”, he emphasized.

The competitor pointed out that health has been the most sensitive and urgent point in the country’s capital. “First we have to value the servers and management is what directs the entire operation of health. My Secretary of Health will have to take over on the first day of January and stay until the end of the term”, he defended.

Paulo Octávio said that polyclinics are necessary to alleviate the health burden. “The construction of the hospital in Recanto das Emas, which is a city that has grown a lot, and in São Sebastião are important. In addition to the reconstruction of Hospital do Gama and Planaltina”, he said.

In the area of ​​Education, Paulo Octávio also has a personal goal of teaching all the people of Brasilia in the capital to read and write. “It’s a dream to be able to put a sign at the entrance of the city, about not having illiterates in the capital”, he narrated. Paulo Octávio also affirmed the importance of full-time schools. “I had a good training in public schools in the DF and the issue of full-time education is a necessity”, he concluded.