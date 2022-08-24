In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Tertulinho will steal Candoca’s kiss | come around

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 13 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Tertulinho will steal Candoca’s kiss | come around 4 Views

“Accept my renewed friendship. And my eternal gratitude”, Tertulinho will say to Zé Paulino, who reciprocated with a handshake.

Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will be scared to see Tertulinho (Renato Góes) in the bed of Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) — Photo: Globo

Tired and waiting for a doctor, Tertulinho will accept Zé Paulino’s offer and lie in his bed while he recovers. With the boss’s son out of danger and sleeping in his room, Zé Paulino will decide to go meet Candoca (Isadora Cruz). But the young woman, however, will have had the same idea as the groom and the two will not meet. Upon arriving at the beloved’s room, the teacher will be startled to see Tertulinho in Zé Paulino’s bed.

“What are you doing here? In my fiance’s room!?!?”, asks Candoca.

Tertulinho (Renato Góes) is scared to see Candoca (Isadora Cruz) in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

Tertulinho will be surprised to learn that the woman he enchanted is engaged to his father’s employee, but he won’t give up his romantic advances on the teacher.

“You know that I can’t stop thinking about you… ever since I saw you at the pond, without clothes…”, will provoke Tertulinho.

In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Tertulinho (Renato Góes) will steal a kiss from Candoca (Isadora Cruz) — Photo: Globo

Candoca will be annoyed by the boy’s attitude, but before he can free himself, he will receive a kiss on the mouth from Tertulinho.

Don’t miss the next chapters of “Mar do Sertão”, his 6 o’clock soap opera!

24 Aug

Wednesday

Zé Paulino helps Tertulinho. Candoca deduces that Sabá wants to expropriate the lands of Timbó to build the Canta Pedra weir, and Eudoro Cidão records. Janjão comments with Mirinho about Sabá’s intentions. Zé Paulino saves Tertulinho’s life, who promises him eternal friendship and gratitude. Colonel Tertúlio praises Zé Paulino, and Tertulinho feels jealous. Candoca confuses Tertulinho with Zé Paulino, and tells the colonel’s son that she is engaged to the boy. Father Zezo praises Lorena. Tertulinho kisses Candoca against his will.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!

Cast of 'Mar do Sertão' introduces characters

Cast of ‘Mar do Sertão’ introduces characters

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares would have fought badly in a meeting behind the scenes of the “Encontro”, says columnist; there were even accusations against Fátima Bernardes

Entertainment According to columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, from “A Tarde é Sua”, Manoel Soares and Patrícia …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved