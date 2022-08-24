In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Tertulinho will steal Candoca’s kiss | come around

“Accept my renewed friendship. And my eternal gratitude”, Tertulinho will say to Zé Paulino, who reciprocated with a handshake.
Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will be scared to see Tertulinho (Renato Góes) in the bed of Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) — Photo: Globo
Tired and waiting for a doctor, Tertulinho will accept Zé Paulino’s offer and lie in his bed while he recovers. With the boss’s son out of danger and sleeping in his room, Zé Paulino will decide to go meet Candoca (Isadora Cruz). But the young woman, however, will have had the same idea as the groom and the two will not meet. Upon arriving at the beloved’s room, the teacher will be startled to see Tertulinho in Zé Paulino’s bed.
“What are you doing here? In my fiance’s room!?!?”, asks Candoca.
Tertulinho (Renato Góes) is scared to see Candoca (Isadora Cruz) in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Tertulinho will be surprised to learn that the woman he enchanted is engaged to his father’s employee, but he won’t give up his romantic advances on the teacher.
“You know that I can’t stop thinking about you… ever since I saw you at the pond, without clothes…”, will provoke Tertulinho.
In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Tertulinho (Renato Góes) will steal a kiss from Candoca (Isadora Cruz) — Photo: Globo
Candoca will be annoyed by the boy’s attitude, but before he can free himself, he will receive a kiss on the mouth from Tertulinho.
Don’t miss the next chapters of “Mar do Sertão”, his 6 o’clock soap opera!
24 Aug
Wednesday
Zé Paulino helps Tertulinho. Candoca deduces that Sabá wants to expropriate the lands of Timbó to build the Canta Pedra weir, and Eudoro Cidão records. Janjão comments with Mirinho about Sabá’s intentions. Zé Paulino saves Tertulinho’s life, who promises him eternal friendship and gratitude. Colonel Tertúlio praises Zé Paulino, and Tertulinho feels jealous. Candoca confuses Tertulinho with Zé Paulino, and tells the colonel’s son that she is engaged to the boy. Father Zezo praises Lorena. Tertulinho kisses Candoca against his will.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
Cast of ‘Mar do Sertão’ introduces characters