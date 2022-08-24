In Paris, Neymar appears with a Brazilian model on his lap during a party at home: know who he is

As much as he tries, it is not easy for Neymar to dribble his interest in his private life. He could too. The guy has been changing his crush as well as changing his boots. This week, the player underestimated the marking and a VAR was called by fans to show that during an event at his home he was not unattended. Let’s go to the review.

In Paris, where he lives, Neymar promoted a barbecue with friends like Marquinhos, a teammate, and Bruninho from volleyball. The intimate party was to receive the comedian from Pernambuco Italo Sena, after having imitated him the day before with the catchphrase “Ai hexazinho”, in which he very tactfully asks the team to win the hexa in the World Cup, and go viral. Sena and his wife, who were already in Europe for her birthday, were the guests of honor.

During the party, the model appeared sitting on Neymar’s lap Photo: rep instagram

But, in addition to the couple, there was the Brazilian model Jessica Turini, the striker’s new conquest. She and two friends were also invited to the party.

Jessica Turini and friends in Paris Photo: rep instagram

The two did not appear together in records, but in a video congratulating the comedian’s wife, you can see that there is a person sitting on Neymar’s lap. Black sports pants and then a small hand clapping with a bracelet, denounced the model.

Jessica Turini

The Brumar fandon and its offshoots soon linked the pants to the person and began commenting on Jessica’s profile. Most comparing her to Bruna Marquezine for the similarity between the two.

In Paris, Neymar appears with a new affair during a party at home Photo: rep instagram

The 30-year-old model quickly deleted the comments. She left, however, that of Carla Morone, Huck’s ex-colleague and friend of the boy Ney, who praised her: “Musa, beautiful, cute and dear”.

For those who don’t know or haven’t read Extra, Carla and Bruna Biancardi, Neymar’s ex, were also very close until they fought after the influencer discovered Nerymar’s betrayal in Mangaratiba. An internet user read and commented on Jessica’s profile: “Open your eyes with Carla”. The model erased the follower’s distrust.

Jessica Turini Photo: rep instagram

Jessica lives in São Paulo, was once a candidate for Miss Espírito Santo and races karts. This year, the girl started surfing too. On Instagram, she is followed by almost 82,000 people and, in addition to modeling, she maintains on her LinkedIn profile her work as a contact manager at a family-owned automation company.