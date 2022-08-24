Income Tax: Revenue releases today consultation of the 4th refund batch – Economy

The consultation can also be made on the Meu Imposto de Renda app, available for smartphones on Android and iOS systems. (photo: Marcello Camargo/Agência Brasil)

Starting at 10 am today (24), the taxpayer who submitted the Individual Income Tax Declaration until the end of May will be able to settle accounts with Leão. At this time, the Federal Revenue releases the consultation to the fourth of the five refund batches of 2022. The batch also includes refunds from previous years.

On the 31st, the Revenue will deposit R$ 6 billion to 4,462,564 taxpayers. Of this total,%u202FR$ 265,909,045.61%u202F will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority, with 7,855 elderly people over 80 years old; 60.575%u202Fbetween 60 and 79%u202Fanos; 5,514%u202Ftaxpayers%u202Fwith some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 25,854%u202Ftaxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

The remainder of the lot will be allocated to 4,362,766%u202Fnon-priority taxpayers who submitted returns from previous years until May 30 of this year.%u202F

The consultation can be made on the Federal Revenue website. The taxpayer simply clicks on the My Income Tax field and then Consults Refund. The consultation can also be made on the Meu Imposto de Renda app, available for smartphones on Android and iOS systems.

The query in site allows the verification of any pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund – such as inclusion in the fine mesh. If one or more inconsistencies are found in the declaration, just send a rectifying declaration and wait for the next batches.

Calendar

Initially scheduled to end on April 29, the deadline for submitting the Individual Income Tax Return was postponed to May 31 in order to reduce the effects of the covid-19 pandemic that could harm the shipment, such as delay in obtaining receipts. Despite the postponement, the original refund schedule was maintained, with five lots to be paid between May and September, always on the last business day of each month.

The refund will be deposited in the bank account informed in the Income Tax Return. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out, as in the case of a deactivated account, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen can reschedule the credit of the amounts in a simple and fast way through the BB Portal, or by calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephones 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800 -729-0088 (special phone exclusively for the hearing impaired).