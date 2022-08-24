Income Tax: Revenue releases today consultation of the fourth batch of refund; see what to do

The Federal Revenue released, this Wednesday (24), the consultation of the fourth and penultimate batch of the Income Tax refund. This lot also includes residual refunds from previous years.

Payments will be deposited on August 31st. It is estimated that around 4,462,564 taxpayers will receive around R$ 6 billion – the amounts will be adjusted based on the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, which is currently at 13.75% per year.

Of the total released, R$ 265.9 million refer to taxpayers who have legal priority. There were also 4.3 million non-priority people who delivered the declaration until May 30th.

How to know the status of the refund?

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”.

The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the status of the declaration, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC.

If there is any pending in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify the document, correcting the information that may be inconsistent.

The IRS also makes available an application for tablets and smartphones that makes it possible to directly consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the registration status of an enrollment with the CPF.

refund schedule

Check the payment schedule:

lots dates 1st batch May 31, 2022 2nd batch June 30, 2022 3rd batch July 29, 2022 4th batch August 31, 2022 5th batch September 30, 2022

Where to get the value?

Payment of the refund is made directly to the account informed in the Income Tax Declaration, which can be a checking, savings or payment account. This year, it was also possible to inform the Pix CPF key.

“If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account has been deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil”, says the Revenue on its website.

In this case, the citizen can simply and quickly reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, or by calling the BB Relationship Center through the following telephone numbers: 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone only for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within one year, he must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available on the Federal Revenue website, accessing the Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax menu and clicking on “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

