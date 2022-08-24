Indiana goes to her own wedding by motorcycle

A bride in India decided to break standards and arrived at her wedding venue riding a motorcycle. The video with the radical moment starring Vaishali Chaudhary went viral and brought a series of compliments to the beauty of the Indian – but more attentive eyes remembered that she sinned in one aspect: safety, after all, she is without a helmet.

Unlike the traditional limousine or carriage, so common at weddings, the bride, who is from Delhi, according to the video’s caption, appeared in command of the two-wheeled vehicle, contrasting with the delicacy of her attire, called a lehenga, with veil and jewels.

With a wide smile, Vaishali Chaudhary is confident in the triumphant entry and won praise from users of Instagram, where the original video was shared.

One follower said, “You’ve proven that women can do anything if they want to.” “I can’t take my eyes off you. You look so beautiful and young in this look,” said another.

Despite the success, some netizens were worried about her, suggesting that she should wear a helmet, even more so with the risks she took of spoiling one of the happiest days of her life.