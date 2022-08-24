Infection emerges in India and worries health authorities

posted on 08/23/2022 09:50



(credit: CDC/Reproduction)

Health officials are on alert for a new viral infection starting to spread in India. Between May 6 and July 26, 82 children under the age of five were diagnosed with the so-called tomato flu in the southern Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Regional Medical Research Center in Bhubaneswar, capital of the Indian state of Orissa, also reported that 26 children aged between one and nine years old had contracted the disease, bringing the total to 108 children already diagnosed in the country. This is what appears in an article published by the scientific journal The Lancet on August 17.

Tomato flu is a variant of the hand-foot-and-mouth disease, which can be caused by different types of enteroviruses, a common infectious disease reported mainly in children aged one to five years and in immunocompromised adults.

Tomato flu is an infectious disease caused by intestinal viruses. It particularly affects children because adults have strong enough immunity to protect against the virus. The name is given due to the red blisters that appear on the body and gradually grow to a dimension that resembles tomatoes. These are painful sores and look like the typical smallpox sores on monkeys.

Other researchers who signed the article also hypothesized that the tomato flu would be a subsequent effect of chikungunya or dengue in children, and not a viral infection.

Among the symptoms, in addition to skin rashes, high fever, joint pain, body aches, fatigue, joint swelling, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration.

For diagnosis, once molecular and serological tests have been carried out to rule out herpes, varicella-zoster, dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, zika virus and chickenpox, tomato flu is confirmed.

The disease is not treated with specific drugs and appears to be self-limiting, which means that it resolves itself. There are also no vaccines.

Children who contract the virus need to be isolated for a period between five to seven days in a row from the onset of symptoms, and coping with the disease involves rest and abundant fluid intake. Acetaminophen can help control fever and body aches. Hot water packs are also indicated to alleviate skin irritation and rashes.

The transmission of the tomato flu virus is from person to person, similar to the transmission of a common cold, through close contact or with secretions, especially from the nose and throat, also with feces, as can happen in day care centers during exchanges. diapers.

The infection does not appear to be fatal, but it is highly contagious, as with any flu. In this way, medical authorities warn that, if the outbreak in children is not avoided and controlled, the virus could also spread among adults, especially immunosuppressed ones, in consequences that are still difficult to measure.

The best approach to avoid tomato flu is proper hand and environmental hygiene, in addition to preventing children with the disease from sharing toys, clothes, food or other items with healthy children.

The state of the infection is considered endemic, that is, it is still restricted to the geographical region of India. Still, the Department of Health in Kerala is working on monitoring the disease in order to stop its spread to other locations in the country.

There are already reports of the disease in Anchal, Aryankavu and Neduvathur, so the neighboring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are also on alert.



