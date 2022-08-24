Ingrid Guimarães message for anyone looking to complain about Globo

Actress Ingrid Guimarães, 50, warned netizens who seek her out to complain about TV Globo that, since last year, she is no longer part of the company’s staff.

Through her profile on Twitter, the comedian said that those who want to criticize the carioca broadcaster, forward their complaints “to another sector” instead of filling their publications with criticism of the channel.

“Just to speed up your life: I’m not hired by Globo anymore. I’ve been hired since October last year [de um serviço] of streaming. Complaints about Globo, please forward them to another sector. Thank you,” she wrote.

Ingrid Guimarães has been out of Grupo Globo since last year, after 28 years of employment. Since then, the comedian has been part of the cast of Brazilian artists on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.

Ingrid debuted on the station with a participation in “Mulheres de Areia”, in 1993. In the humorous field, she also made “Under new direction” and accumulates special participations in “Os Normais”, “Total Zorra”, “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo” , between others.