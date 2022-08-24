Interpreter of the baby of the soap opera ‘Barriga de Aluguel’ is killed in RJ

posted on 08/24/2022 12:19 / updated on 08/24/2022 12:19



(Credit: Reproduction/TV Globo/Memória Globo)

Bruno Moreira, who played baby José Carlos in the soap opera Rent Belly (1990-1991), was murdered during a robbery in Marechal Hermes, Rio de Janeiro, on June 22. After two months of investigation, the police identified one of the suspects in the crime.

Bruno Moreira, 31, was killed while working as an app driver. In this Tuesday’s edition (23/8), the news RJ1 showed images recorded by security cameras of the place where Bruno was approached by two men on a motorcycle. Even without reacting, the boy ended up shot in the head.

In an interview with the news, the victim’s mother, Liliane Ferreira Leite, lamented her son’s death.

“Another mother crying, another mother lamenting. Every day we see on the news another mother crying, another mother burying her child and crying for the rest of her life”, he said.

She also said that Bruno always told his friends about his only performance on TV as a baby.

“The telenovela was one of the good memories, he was proud, I felt that he was proud of having made the telenovela. My son was very much loved, very loved, my son only had love to give”, she said emotionally.

After two months of investigation, agents from the Homicide Police Station in Rio de Janeiro identified one of the suspects in the murder: Tiago da Silva Freitas Rosa. He is still on the run and has a history with the police for drug trafficking. “He IS an extremely dangerous individual,” said delegate Alexandre Herdy.

Celebrities mourn the death of Bruno Moreira

Bruno Moreira played the son of Ana (Cássia Kiss) and Zeca (Victor Fasano). In the story, the baby was generated by Clara (Claudia Abreu), as a surrogate, since Ana could not have children.

Glória Perez, author of the novel, made a post on Instagram lamenting Bruno’s death.

“And this sad news arrives. Assault. Bruno didn’t react, and even then he was shot. Speechless,” he wrote.









In the comments of the post, celebrities paid their respects. “My God… I had this boy in my arms so many times”, lamented Humberto Martins, who played a prominent role in the soap opera.

Mônica Iozzi, Virginia Cavendish, Claudia Mauro, Silvia Buarque, Duda Nagle, Luciano Camargo and the writer and journalist Edney Silvestre also spoke.