IPCA-15 has deflation of 0.73% in August; market expected a drop of 0.81%

The National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), preview of Brazil’s official inflation index, dropped -0.73% in August in the monthly comparison with July, thanks to the impact of the reduction of ICMS rates on prices of fuels and electricity.

It is the lowest rate since the beginning of the historical series of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which began in November 1991.

As a result, the indicator decelerated to 9.6% in the annual comparison, with August 2021, and returned to below 2 digits (in July, the accumulated high in 12 months was 11.39%).

The data released on Wednesday (24) were slightly below market expectations, which were -0.81% on a monthly basis and +9.5% on an annual basis, according to Refinitiv.

Despite the deflation in August, in the year the IPCA-15 accumulates a high of 5.02% and the Central Bank’s target for the entire 2022 IPCA has already been exceeded. The target is 3.5% for the indicator, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points (ie: it will be met if the indicator is between 2% and 5%).

If inflation does not subside by December, it will be the second consecutive year that the BC target will not be met (in 2021, the IPCA was 10.06%). The market also currently predicts that the target will be missed in 2023, according to the Focus Report.

Gasoline, ethanol and light pull the fall

August’s deflation was driven by falling fuel and electricity prices. But despite the record drop for the IPCA-15, group prices food and drinks (+1.12%) and health and personal care (+0.81%) continued to rise.

With the reduction of ICMS on fuels and electricity, in addition to 3 consecutive cuts in gasoline prices by Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), the group of transport had a strong decrease of -5.24%, contributing -1.15 percentage point (pp) to the month’s IPCA-15.

the fall in transport was pulled by fuel prices, which plummeted -15.33%. It was caused not only by gasoline (-16.80%), but also by ethanol (-10.78%), vehicle gas (-5.40%) and diesel oil (-0.56%). Another item in the group that plummeted was airline tickets (-12.22%), which fell after 4 consecutive months of highs.

There was also a drop in prices in housing (-0.37%) and Communication (-0.30%). The negative change in housing it is related to the decrease of -3.29% in residential electricity prices (also due to the reduction of ICMS in several states); in Communicationwas driven by the prices of fixed and mobile telephony plans (which fell by 2.29% and 1.04%, respectively).

