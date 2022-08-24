IPCA-15: indicator registers deflation of 0.73%, driven by gasoline | Economy

Despite the record drop, Food & Beverage and Health & Personal Care prices continued to rise.

In 12 months, the IPCA-15 accumulates a high of 9.60%, below the 11.39% registered in the immediately previous 12 months and the lowest rate since August 2021 (9.30%). In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulates a high of 5.02%. In August 2021, the rate was 0.89%.

Among the nine groups of products and services surveyed by the IBGE to calculate the inflation preview, six had a positive variation. The August result was mainly influenced by the drop in the Transport group, which contributed -1.15 percentage points to the index for the month. In addition, there was also a decline in the prices of the Housing and Communication groups.

The biggest change and the biggest impact came from Food and Beverages (0.24 percentage point contribution). Also noteworthy are the groups Health and Personal Care and Personal Expenses, which also contributed 0.18 percentage points to the index.

See the August inflation preview for each of the surveyed groups:

Food and drinks: 1.12%

Housing: -0.37%

Household items: 0.08%

Clothing: 0.76%

Transport: -5.24%

Health and personal care: 0.81%

Personal expenses: 0.81%

Education: 0.61%

Communication: -0.30%

Deflation in the Transport group is mainly due to the drop in fuel prices (-15.33%). According to the IBGE, gasoline dropped 16.80% and made the biggest negative contribution to the month’s index (-1.07 percentage points).

There were also drops in ethanol (-10.78%), vehicle gas (-5.40%) and diesel oil (-0.56%). The sub-item airfare (-12.22%) also dropped, after rising four consecutive months.

Own vehicles (0.83%) continued to rise: motorcycles (0.61%), new cars (0.30%) and used cars (0.17%).

In the Housing group, the drop is related to the decline in residential electricity prices (-3.29%). This is due to the reduction in the ICMS rate charged on electricity services and the extraordinary tariff reviews of several distributors.

In Communication, the highlight was the fixed and mobile telephony plans, whose prices fell by 2.29% and 1.04%, respectively. Telephone devices registered a high of 0.57%, after falling 0.52% in July.

Milk is the ‘villain’ of August

The result of the group Food and beverages (1.12%) was mainly influenced by the increase in the prices of long-life milk (14.21%), greater individual positive impact on the monthly index (0.14 percentage points). In the year, the accumulated variation of the product reached 79.79%.

Other highlights in the group were fruits (2.99%), cheese (4.18%) and chicken pieces (3.08%). As a result, food at home changed by 1.24% in August.

Food outside the home increased by 0.80% in August, decelerating in relation to the previous month (1.27%). Both snacks (0.97%) and meals (0.72%) had lower changes than in July (2.18% and 0.92%, respectively).

Health plans pull up in health

The increase registered in Health and personal care was influenced by health plans (1.22%), corresponding to the monthly fraction of the 15.50% readjustment authorized by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) on May 26 for new plans . Personal hygiene items, on the other hand, accelerated from 0.67% in July to 1.03% in August.

Domestic workers (0.80%) and cigarettes (3.32%) led to the rise in Personal expenses.

All areas surveyed record deflation

All 11 areas surveyed in the IPCA-15 had negative changes in August. The smallest change occurred in Belo Horizonte (-1.58%), mainly due to gasoline (-20.50%) and electricity (-13.11%). The biggest change, in turn, was in São Paulo (-0.11%), whose result was influenced by increases of 11.31% in long-life milk and 2.96% in electricity.

See the variation of the IPCA-15 in the cities surveyed and the regional weights:

Belo Horizonte: -1.58% / 10.04%

Recife: -1.44% / 4.71%

Stronghold: -1.31% / 3.88%

Curitiba: -1.23% / 8.09%

Goiânia: -1.12% / 4.96%

Brasília: -1.09% / 4.84%

Porto Alegre: -1.01% / 8.61%

Belém: -0.91% / 4.46%

Salvador: -0.82% / 7.19%

Rio de Janeiro: -0.26% / 9.77%

São Paulo: -0.11% / 33.45%

The IPCA-15 differs from the IPCA, the country’s official inflation, only in the collection period and geographic scope. To calculate the August index, prices were collected between July 14th and August 12th and compared to those in force between June 14th and July 13th.

The IPCA-15 refers to families with incomes from 1 to 40 minimum wages, whatever the source, living in the metropolitan areas of Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Belém, Fortaleza, Recife, Salvador, in addition to the Federal District and the municipality of Goiânia.

BC president expects ‘two or three months of deflation’

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said on Tuesday (23) that he expects “two or three months of deflation” in Brazil, that is, a fall in prices, due to measures approved by the National Congress.

In July, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation, fell by 0.68% in July, after registering a rise of 0.67% in June. As a result, the country recorded its first deflation after 25 straight months of rising prices.