IPCA-15 shows that inflation remains rooted and still affects most products and services

Deflation in regulated prices, rise in market prices. It was with this combination that the preview of inflation measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15) registered a decrease of 0.73%, from July to August. However, looking in depth at the lowest rate of the historical series started in 1991 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), it is possible to see that inflation is still very rooted. The average of the IPCA-15 cores was 0.56% in the period, above expectations, and in 12 months, it remains above 10%.

“The composition of the index came out worse than projected, especially when we look at the underlying metrics and high cores”, says João Savignon, economist at Kínitro Capital.

Victor Candido, chief economist at RPS, explains that the high cores show that deflation remains concentrated in two items: electricity and fuel. “Service inflation continues to rise. It is an immediate reflection of the strong labor market, it has its own dynamics, less governed and less impacted by international prices. It is running at a much lower level than general inflation, but it has been growing,” he says.

Another point of attention is the IPCA-15 diffusion index. Even retreating from 67.85% last month to 65.12%, it remains at a high level. “The diffusion index shows the percentage of items that increased in price in the month and remains above 65%. This shows that inflation continues to be widespread throughout the economy,” says Gustavo Sung, chief economist at Suno Research.

Tatiana Nogueira, economist at XP and specialist in inflation, notes that in addition to the dynamics of services remaining high, there was a more moderate decompression than expected in food and, above all, in industrial goods.

“The biggest deviation from our forecast was in industrial goods (+0.07 percentage point), which rose 0.27%, while we had expected -0.03%, highlighting stronger increases than projected in new cars and used and personal hygiene. A warning sign, given that we expected decompression from the group from now on”, stated Tatiana.

The food group rose 1.24%, while XP projected a rise of 1.02%. “We expect food to start to fall more sharply from the IPCA closed in September, benefited both by the seasonality of the middle of the year, as by the greater supply of some products, such as milk”, says the economist. Long-life milk accumulates a variation of 79.79% in the year. In today’s IPCA-15, the item’s rise slowed down, but continued with double-digit appreciation (14.2%).

For Thomaz Sarquis, economist at Eleven, the result of the IPCA-15 in August was significantly impacted by factors exogenous to price dynamics, such as a reduction in fuel prices and tax measures adopted in July. For this reason, there is additional uncertainty linked to both the predictive capacity of the index and the isolation of structural factors.

“In other words, we observe that the underlying measures are still high, but they are starting to show decelerations in relation to the levels that prevailed in the first half of the year. The next releases will be extremely important for us to assess whether this deceleration is linked to secondary effects of negative shocks or whether it is a persistent reversal in the trend”, he evaluates.

Trends for the closed IPCA

In Kínitro Capital’s calculations, the IPCA closed in August presented a milder deflation, between 0.3% and 0.4%. “Thus, we remain attentive to the rhythm of inflation in the country after the dissipation of these recent movements, because even if the worst moment (peak inflation) is behind us, we still have a challenging scenario, especially due to pressured services”, says João Savignon.

“For the August IPCA, the fiscal measures should still be reflected in the data, generating a relief for this year’s inflation, but underlying inflation should continue to see gradual improvement, which should keep next year’s number under pressure. ”, wrote Luca Mercadante, economist at Rio Bravo.

In the assessment of André Perfeito, Chief Economist at Necton, the latest results of consumer price collections have shown persistence of the fuel drop, which forces the full rate of inflation down. The house revised the IPCA projected for 2022 downwards, from 7.06% to 6.84%.

“Despite the fact that the fall is taking place for reasons unrelated to the economic dynamics itself, but rather because of the ICMS tax relief measures, the fact is that full inflation is falling. For 2023, we maintain the projection at 5.02%”, said Perfeito.

Bank of America points out that the preliminary short-term projections for the IPCA are for a deflation of 0.25% in August on a monthly basis and a rise of 0.30% in September. Despite bullish surprises in some readings of the IPCA-15 in August, such as housing, food and beverage, education and personal expenses, the bank’s analysts now expect the ongoing deflationary effects to take the IPCA to 6.5% at the end. 2022, compared to a previous forecast of 7.2%.

Regarding monetary policy, Mercadante, from Rio Bravo, assesses that a residual rise in the Selic rate in September would be adequate to 14% per year). However, Rio Bravo attributes relevant probability to the scenario in which the Central Bank has already ended the cycle of monetary tightening.

