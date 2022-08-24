IPEC electoral poll in Paraná: Alvaro Dias has 35% and Sergio Moro has 24% in the Senate race | Elections 2022 in Paraná

The survey Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Tuesday (23), commissioned by RPC, revealed that Alvaro Dias (Podemos) leads the voting intentions for the Senate. Sergio Moro (União) appears in second.
The survey heard 1,200 people between the 19th and 21st of August in 57 municipalities in the state. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points, considering a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the code BR-05619_2022; and at the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) under code PR-07859_2022.
At a party convention, 10 names were nominated as pre-candidates for the Senate by Paraná — Photo: Artes/RPC Curitiba
This is the institute’s first poll of voting intentions with voters in the state of Paraná. The following were presented as candidates: Aline Sleutjes (PROS); Alvaro Dias (Podemos); Desiree (PDT); Dr Savoia (PMN); Laerson Matias (PSOL); Orlando Pessuti (MDB); Paulo Martins (PL); Roberto França da Silva Junior (PCO); Rosane Ferreira (PV); Sergio Moro (Union Brazil).
This year, people from Paraná elect only one senator.
See the result of the stimulated search
Stimulated and single response, in %:
- Alvaro Dias (Podemos): 35%
- Sergio Moro (Union Brazil): 24%
- Paulo Martins (PL): 4%
- Aline Sleutjes (PROS): 2%
- Orlando Pessuti (MDB): 2%
- Rosane Ferreira (PV): 2%
- Desiree (PDT): 1%
- Dr Savoia (PMN): 1%
- Roberto França da Silva Junior (PCO): 1%
- Laerson Matias (PSOL): 0%
- None/None/White/Null: 11%
- Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 17%
Senate race numbers
See the spontaneous search result
Spontaneous and unique survey, in %:
- Alvaro Dias (Podemos): 7%
- Sergio Moro (Union Brazil): 3%
- Paulo Martins (PL): 1%
- Aline Sleutjes (PROS): 0%
- Rosane Ferreira (PV): 0%
- Orlando Pessuti (MDB): 0%
- Others: 2%
- White/null: 8%
- Don’t know/didn’t answer: 79%