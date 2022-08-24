iPhone 12 no sound? You may be entitled to free repair | Cell

Apple has extended the deadline for the program that seeks to fix iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro units with sound problems. Consumers who identify such flaws in devices manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 have gained another year to seek the company and request a free device repair. The cell phone must undergo a professional evaluation before starting the repair. The company claims that only “a very small percentage” of smartphones were affected by the defect.

According to the American manufacturer, the sound problems are caused by an internal component of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models that may fail in the audio receiver module. Cell phones that do not make a sound when making or receiving calls are eligible. The repair program does not cover iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

🔎 Apple repairs iPhone for free even without warranty; see eligible models

2 of 2 iPhone 12 owners face sound problem — Photo: Danilo Paulo de Oliveira/TechTudo iPhone 12 owners face sound problem — Photo: Danilo Paulo de Oliveira/TechTudo

How to Request iPhone 12 Repair

To request iPhone 12 repair, the consumer must contact an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP). The device will be evaluated by a company specialist, who – if he identifies the defect covered by the manufacturer – will repair the device at no cost to the customer.

The apple company offers Brazilian consumers different support options through its website (support.apple.com), app, phone or AppleCare. In this way, the consumer can even request the shipping service to the Apple Repair Center.

If your iPhone has damage that prevents the repair from being completed, such as a cracked screen, this issue will need to be resolved before receiving the service that will fix the audio. The manufacturer warns in advance that this type of defect may generate additional costs associated with the necessary repair. The worldwide program also does not extend the standard warranty coverage of smartphones.

Learn all about the iPhone 12

Before requesting Apple support

It is important to pay attention to some details before contacting Apple support. The first is that the program provides coverage for affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro phones within a period of three years after the unit’s first retail sale date. The line had its global launch in October 2020 and landed in Brazil the following month.

It is also worth keeping an eye on the smartphone’s manufacturing date, in addition to – if the cell phone meets the requirements for requesting support – remember to back up the iPhone to iCloud or on the computer, as there is a risk of losing important information during the repair. For those who purchased the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro outside the country, Apple also warns that it can limit the repair to the original region of purchase.