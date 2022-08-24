IR 2022: Revenue opens this fourth consultations for the 4th batch of refunds | Income tax

In all, the lot will be paid at 4,462,564 taxpayers, and refunds total R$ 6 billion. The resources will be deposited on August 31.

Consultations on the so-called residual lots from previous years will also be released, that is, taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh but later settled their accounts with the lion.

Inquiries can be made:

on the Revenue page on the internet;

in the Revenue app for tablets and smartphones.

Of the total value of the lot, R$ 265 million will be paid to taxpayers with legal priority:

elderly people over 80 years old (7,855 people)

taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old (60,575 people)

taxpayers with a physical or mental disability or serious illness (5,514 people)

taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching (25,854 people)

There were also 4.3 million non-priority taxpayers who delivered the declaration until May 30th.

Income tax has days counted for alimony

The taxpayer will be able to know, when carrying out the consultation, whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, if he has fallen into the so-called “fine mesh”.

To find out if it’s in the fine mesh, taxpayers can also access the Income Tax “statement” on the Federal Revenue’s website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the Federal Revenue website itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

See the step by step of the IR statement

Refunds for declarations that present inconsistency (in a mesh situation) are released only after they have been corrected by the citizen, or after the taxpayer presents proof that his declaration is correct.