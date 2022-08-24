Irandhir Santos gets emotional with a surprise birthday party prepared by the cast of ‘Pantanal’: “What a happiness to applaud you”

The congratulations happened with the actors in character, as the celebration was held in the middle of the recordings, between one scene and another

The Pernambuco actor Irandhir Santos, who gives life to the character José Lucas de Nada, in the soap opera “Pantanal”, received all the affection and tributes from his castmates for his birthday and won a surprise party, this Monday (22). The celebration took place on the farm of the character José Leôncio, played by Marcos Palmeira, and left the artist moved.

The atmosphere of the party was recorded and shared by the actors on their social networks, through Stories on Instagram. The tribute with the fans was in charge of the actress Dira Paes, who published a video in her feed showing the reaction of the birthday boy and made a dedication to her co-star: “And there’s another birthday boy in Pantanal. Dear Irandhir… How happy I am to applaud you on this very special day. A thousand cheers to you. Congratulations!”she wrote in the caption of the publication.

Netizens were not left out of the party and also celebrated the surprise: “That’s right… We have to celebrate life!!! It’s very brief…”, said a follower. “What a delight to celebrate. We almost have the same birthday, mine is tomorrow. Congratulations, super actor, and congratulations”, celebrated another.

The congratulations happened with the actors in character, as the celebration was held in the middle of the recordings, between one scene and another. And the details of the scenographic production did not go unnoticed by the public. “Just keeping an eye on that blood on Zé Lucas de Nada’s shirt”, commented a fan about the actor’s stained shirt, appearing to be fake blood.