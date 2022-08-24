Irma and Trindade will have their last night of love in ‘Pantanal’ | come around

“You look more beautiful than ever,” he says, when he sees her arrive.
But Irma is devastated, still not quite understanding why he will leave, leaving her and the child she is expecting.
“All I can think about is our son… What will happen to him… What will happen to me if you leave…”, she says, crying.
“Our distinction is born traced, princess…”
“If I said I’d be here when our son was born… Would you believe me?” he asks.
But Irma can’t believe it and right now it doesn’t matter anymore. The two surrender to the last night of love they will have together.
Prepare the tissues, because the scene is very sad people!
24 Aug
Wednesday
José Leôncio demands a firmer stance from Maria Bruaca, who shows regret for having accepted to fight for her assets in court. Mariana convinces Maria Bruaca that she has rights as Tenório's ex-wife. Trindade says goodbye to Irma while she sleeps. José Leôncio is surprised when Trindade leaves the farm. Marcelo asks Zuleica when her mother will be ready to tell the truth about her father. Erica asks to talk to José Lucas before the wedding ceremony.
