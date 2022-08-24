Is Pix making banks lose money?

An unfortunate speech by the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, made many wonder whether Pix was bringing losses to the banks.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

Created by the Central Bank, Pix is ​​an instant payment system. Recently, a publication placed the tool among the most controversial subjects by indicating that Pix leaves traditional banks with a billionaire loss. However, is this true?

In short, the numbers point to the opposite. Even with the great adherence to Pix and the benefits of this instant payment instrument, banks continue to profit. In fact, they suffer little from the loss to the means of payment.

After all, does Pix harm banks?

Not. It does no harm to the banks. To give you an idea, in 2021, the loss of revenue due to Pix was less than 2%; however, what happens is just the opposite. The institutions had a record profit of BRL 81.6 billion – this was the best result in the last 15 years. And it happened precisely in the first year of using Pix.

According to Economatica, the result refers to the 4 largest banks in Brazil: Itaú Unibanco, Bradesco, Banco do Brasil and Santander. However, an unfortunate speech by the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, made many wonder if Pix was bringing losses to the banks.

On Twitter, Nogueira said that the banks’ loss with Pix was R$40 billion in fees. In the words of the Chief Minister of the Civil House, the bankers signed a manifesto in defense of democracy because of the loss with the instant system.

Finally, Nogueira wrote on his Twitter that “The independent Central Bank puts into practice the PIX, which per year transferred more than 30.40 billion reais in fees that banks earned with each bank transfer and today is free”.

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com