“It won’t be a surprise in Peixão if…; Cuca’s pupil “fills the eyes” of Lisca and may have a golden chance at Santos

Lisca’s work at Santos is quite praised by the leaders, especially President Andres Rueda. The commander also has the confidence of the players to make any type of decision regarding the Club’s football. The victory in the classic against São Paulo also made the atmosphere much lighter in Vila Belmiro.

Lisca is a serious professional, upstanding and knows that he can consolidate as a great coach if he is successful at Alvinegro Praiano. The commander has been dedicating himself day after day behind the scenes in order to further improve working conditions and an athlete can finally gain professional chances very soon: Ivoneia 20-year-old midfielder.

Last week, the fish refused an offer from Portugal and refused to lend it. The athlete has shone at the base and caught the attention of the current Santos coach. The idea is to talk to the player to show that he is able to help in the professional, but without putting excessive pressure on the youngster. The promise has even had chances in the top team with other coaches, but has not managed to score a streak. With Cuca, he even had a good time and was considered a darling of the current Atlético-MG coach.

Many Santos fans believe in Ivonei’s potential and understand that he will get surrender everything he can at the base, also in the “professional”. It is worth remembering that the player was placed in some positions that he was not used to, this may have created an extra difficulty to deliver everything that is expected of the athlete.

It will not be a surprise at Peixão if the midfielder is called by Lisca to reinforce the main squad. The coach is keeping an eye on all situations aiming at a better performance until the end of the year. Peixe entered the fight for a spot for the 2023 Libertadores and will try to pursue that goal.