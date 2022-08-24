Italian right-wing leader publishes video of immigrant raping woman and is criticized

Italian Giorgia Meloni is leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party (Photo: VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Italian Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Itaria party, shared a video on social media of a woman being raped in the street. A favorite in electoral polls, the politician wrote in the publication that, in an eventual government, the country would be safer.

The publication garnered criticism from Giorgia Meloni. In the post, she claims that the rapist would be an “asylum seeker”, to say that the criminal would be an immigrant – a way of opposing the pro-immigration policy.

The crime happened last Sunday. According to Italian authorities, a 55-year-old Ukrainian woman was assaulted and raped on a street in the city of Piacenza. The rapist would be a man from Guinea, who applied for asylum in Italy. The case was filmed and the criminal arrested.

The video was also shared by Metteo Salvini, leader of the Liga party, from the same political spectrum. Opponents of Salvini and Meloni accused the politicians of using crime as a form of self-promotion.

“We cannot remain silent in the face of this atrocious episode of sexual violence against a Ukrainian, perpetrated in broad daylight in Piacenza by an asylum seeker. A hug to this woman. I will do everything possible to restore security to our cities,” wrote Giorgia Meloni.

Enrico Letta, leader of the Democratic Party, called the post “indecent”. “Indecent to use images of a rape. It is even more indecent to do so for electoral purposes. Respect for people and victims comes first,” he said in a post on social media.

Laura Boldrini, a deputy for the Democratic Party, was also critical. “Reporting rape is one thing. Using video for election purposes is simply an undignified thing. Giorgia Meloni did an indecent thing.”

Elections in Italy take place on the 25th of September.