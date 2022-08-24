Itaú sends high light to Nubank and makes pessimistic forecast

Itaú BBA lowered Nubank’s target price from US$4.5 to US$3.5, with the ability to drop 22% from the last close

O Itaú BBA lowered the target price of Nubank at $1, from $4.5 to $3.5, with the ability to drop 22% from the last close, according to the report sent to clients. THE sell recommendation has been rethought.

The estimates for 2023 of net income were reduced from R$ 3.1 billion to R$ 2.6 billion by the brokerage.

Analysts see the slowdown in personal credit and the latest downward accounting changes are strong evidence that the product is not performing as expected. As such, growth avenues for Nubank are challenging and loan forecasts continue to decline.

Changes in Nubank’s accounting

Nubank shortened the credit write-off period for personal loans in arrears from 360 days to 120 days. The decline in credit cards continues in 360 days.

According to the institution, the justification for the change is that the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) considers the potential for recovering overdue loans.

For Itaú BBA, the change in this term may make Nubank’s personal loans have a lower and riskier recovery potential, compared to the institution’s credit cards.

Analysts examine that as most of the country’s major banks or digital credit players use the 360-day standard for personal loans, Nubank’s NPL numbers will no longer be similar to the system.

Expansions at risk

As much as the credit card balance of roxinho has risen 31% in the first half, BBA predicts that this segment may start to go downhill soon. Analysts emphasize a drop in the proportion of transactions in the credit card portfolio.

The brokerage also adds that as much as Nubank is not planning to reduce the growth of the credit card, this could happen in the future. As a result, analysts have lowered their projections for an increase in credit card balances in 2022 to 63%, and 15% for next year.

In addition, BBA analysts point out that expenses increased exponentially this quarter, from R$139 million to R$310 million.

