It’ll happen! CBF confirms that Copa Verde 2022 will be held later this year | green cup

THE Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed, this Tuesday, the 23rd, that the Copa Verde 2022 will be held later this year. The decision, published on the entity’s official website, came after a meeting at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro.

The announcement was made by the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, and by the director of competitions, Julio Avellar.

The dispute format and dates will still be revealed by the CBF, which should happen until Friday, the 26th. The information had already been advanced by the president of the Pará Football Federation (FPF), Ricardo Gluck Paul.

1 of 2 Copa Verde Cup — Photo: Fernando Torres/CBF Copa Verde Cup — Photo: Fernando Torres/CBF

The realization of the Green Cup this year is in doubt because of the short calendar in 2022, due to the World Cup in Qatar. The CBF will close all competitions before the start of the world championship, scheduled for November 20th.

According to the CBF competition regulations, the publication of the call notice for clubs and the rules must be published within 75 days before the start of the games. There is a possibility that clubs, by mutual agreement, waive this deadline.

The regional tournament guarantees a spot in the third phase of the 2023 Copa do Brasil.

The competition is marked by several sustainability actions. In addition to the trophies made with certified wood, the CBF has already promoted educational contests, the use of certified paper and the exchange of PET bottles for tickets.

2 of 2 Copa Verde Trophies1 — Photo: Fernando Torres/CBF Copa Verde Trophies1 — Photo: Fernando Torres/CBF